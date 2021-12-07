The UCC women’s soccer team wrapped up their first competitive season by entering the playoffs. Though they faced a loss to Tacoma (4-2) in the regional playoff match, the team is expected to excel in the 2022 season. For their efforts, forward Jadyn Vermillion, midfielder Celeste Pearisaeff and defender Stacy Johnson received NWAC Southern Region Honorable Mention.

From left to right, bottom to top row_ Amy Duvall, Celeste Pearisaeff, Holly Rae, Jenna Ashbridge, Gabrielle Dukes, Morgan Phillips, Anneliese Hugo, Yessenia Morales, Mya Skurk, Whitney Pitalo, Nalia Stice, Stacy Johnson, Danielle Christenson, Raina Herzog, Madison Shepherd, Mariah Summers, Sydney Schafer and Kaylie Burdett pose for a picture.

Photo provided by Whitney Pitalo.

The Riverhawks performed well despite being an all-freshman team playing in the team’s inaugural season. According to coach Whitney Pitalo, the fact that the girls were all freshmen was an advantage; it allowed them to come in on an equal playing field.

Riverhawks prepare for an oncoming kick. Left to right_ Sydney Schafer, Holly Rae, Mya Skurk and Jenna Ashbridge.

Photo provided by Whitney Pitalo.

“What made them successful was having a growth mindset, having good attitudes each day at training, treating their teammates with love and respect and buying into the game plan against each opponent,” Pitalo said through email correspondence.

NWAC features 23 teams across four regions. Umpqua Community College plays in the Southern Region with teams like Portland and Clark. In future seasons, the Riverhawks have set their sights on the Southern Region title and the NWAC championship.

“We will be looking to improve our passing accuracy and possession,” Pitalo said. Mental training and team-building exercises are also planned for increased post-season success.

Midfield Holly Rae handles the ball while forward Amy Duvall watches.

Photo provided by Whitney Pitalo.

The loss to Tacoma was a learning lesson for the team. The opponents had a strong defense that prevented UCC from having possession of the ball on their side of the field. Coupled with defensive mistakes on UCC’s part, Tacoma was able to push past UCC’s two points to win the game. The loss has made the team “hungrier than ever,” Pitalo said.

Pitalo is seeking to grow the roster size and is actively recruiting for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

To support the women’s soccer team, the public can attend their games and optional donations can be made. Soccer camps are also hosted by the team and children are encouraged to participate.

The team is currently looking for a jersey sponsor. Any local businesses interested in having the team represent their logo should contact Whitney.

For more information on the women’s soccer team, visit the team’s athletic webpage.

For other inquiries, coach Whitney Pitalo can be contacted.