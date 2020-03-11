Josh Whetzel/The Mainstream

Women’s basketball team continues undefeated streak with a win against Clackamas

The undefeated Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team overcame early game trials in order to secure a win against Clackamas Community College on Feb. 29. Riverhawk starter Grace Campbell went down with an injury with three minutes left in the first quarter. Mariam Yaro stepped up to fill the shoes and led the bench in scoring with 15 points. Yaro also grabbed eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

UCC jumped out with a lead early in the first quarter and never gave it up. Leading scorer for the Clackamas Cougars Brooke Bullock put up 13 points in the first half, finished with a double-double, 30 points and 18 rebounds.

By the start of the third quarter, UCC led CCC 42-27. Cielo Gonzalez, a starter for the Riverhawks, imposed her will and added 13 points to the box score in the third quarter alone. Gonzalez finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

UCC and CCC were close in terms of field goal percentage with Clackamas shooting 41.4 percent and Umpqua shooting 42.9 percent. However, the Riverhawks were stronger on the boards, pulling down 50 rebounds, while the Cougars had 30. Clackamas took care of the ball, only giving up 14 turnovers, Umpqua 23. UCC shot more free throws than CCC and made more, UCC 76.5 percent and CCC 47.8 percent.

The final score saw the Riverhawks triumph, 86-76. The Umpqua women’s basketball team has since won against Linn-Benton Community College to clinch the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) championship tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Umpqua is now 16-0 this regular season and 29-0 this year.

