Women soar over PCC

The season for the UCC women’s basketball team continues to move in a positive direction with a win that didn’t come easy after a full 40-minute effort against the Portland Panthers Monday, Feb. 6, in Roseburg, Oregon. The Riverhawks defeated the Panthers 88-77 and continued their current win streak to nine games.

UCC started slow in the first quarter in large part to Portland’s point guard Toni Doroha. Doroha gained a lot of confidence after starting the game hitting multiple 3-point shots. “We didn’t guard her well enough in the beginning of the game and she hit a couple wide open shots,” head coach Dave Stricklin said. Doroha finished the game with 43 total points and 57 percent shooting overall. UCC finished the first frame 19-13 in favor of Portland.

The Riverhawks received Doroha’s wake-up call and blew the gate open. Forward Jordan Stotler hit two straight 3-point shots to start the second quarter and UCC went on a 24-3 run to start the second frame. “We got some stops and rebounds which led to a couple fast break [opportunities],” Stricklin said.

UCC made another impressive effort in the rebounding category. The UCC women totaled 44 rebounds as a team and 20 of those rebounds came on the offensive glass. Offensive rebounding plays huge part in UCC’s success, as those offensive rebounds give UCC second looks at the basket. The Riverhawks totaled 14 second chance points. “Rebounding in general is stressed,” said UCC guard Tasia Bilbrew. “Offensive rebounds create second shot points and that’s what we want.”

The Panthers kept it close for most of the game. UCC’s biggest lead was 17 points, but Portland kept the margin relatively close throughout the game and brought it within 10 points in the closing minutes in the fourth quarter.

The dynamic duo of forwards Jordan Stotler and Dajanay “Daisy” Powell were on full display again in a match up against the Panthers. Stotler contributed 31 total points and secured 13 total rebounds. Powell also poured in 28 total points and collected 13 total rebounds of her own. Bilbrew got her teammates involved as well respectively and dished out 10 total assists.

The women added another game to the win column and extended their current win streak to 10 games after defeating the Linn-Benton Roadrunners 94-53 Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Roseburg. UCC has one more home game against the Mt. Hood Saints Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 p.m. before heading up the road to Eugene to play rival Lane Community College Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Gymnasium 202 off Gonyea Road.

Women’s Season Record

Nov 25: 93-53, Pierce, win

Nov 26: 82-44, Olympic, win

Nov 27: 82-54, Clackamas, win

Dec 02: 67-60, Skagit Valley, win

Dec 03: 75-52, North Idaho, win

Dec 04: 69-78, Lane, loss

Dec 10: 104-47, S. Puget Sound, win

Dec 11: 98-49, George Fox JV, win

Dec 17: 103-63, College of the Redwoods, win

Dec 18: 93-51, College of the Redwoods, win

Dec 28: 94-57, Centralia, win

Dec 29: 82-76, Yakima Valley, win

Dec 30: 69-72, Lower Columbia, loss

Jan 05: 102 -70, SW Oregon, win

Jan 11: 91-58 Linn-Benton, win

Jan 16: 89 -53 Mt. Hood, win

Jan 18: 77-58, Lane, win

Jan 21: 65-39, Clackamas, win

Jan 25: 103-67, Chemeketa, win

Feb 01: 98-85, SW Oregon, win

Feb 04: @ Clark vs. Umpqua (2 p.m.)

Feb 06: @ Umpqua vs. Portland (5:v30 p.m.)

Feb 08: @ Umpqua vs. Linn-Benton (5:30 p.m.)

Feb 11: @ Umpqua vs. Mt. Hood (2 p.m.)

Feb 15: @ Lane vs. Umpqua (5:30 p.m.)

Feb 18: @ Portland vs. Umpqua (2 p.m.)

Feb 22: @ Umpqua vs. Clark (5:30 p.m.)

Feb 25: @ Clackamas vs. Umpqua (2 p.m.)

Mar 01: @ Umpqua vs. Chemeketa (5:30 p.m.)