Wifi still under construction, completion to be in fall 2018

Since the Winter term of 2017, Umpqua Community College has been working hard on upgrading and improving the slow internet speeds and connectivity issues on campus.

Some students are already seeing improvements in the network, while others are not.

Jakob Bergman, an engineer major, said the network has been “a little better”.

Tanner McCue, also an engineer major, thought the network’s speed has had little to no difference, saying it has been “marginally different, but still overall bad”.

Those who have not seen a change with the internet may need to give it some time. UCC is still working on adding a couple more improvements to the network. Kathy Thomason, UCC’s network administrator, confirmed that UCC has added two new firewalls that allow the full gigabyte of optical fibres through (last year UCC only received 450 megabytes). Thomason added that UCC has “business class internet” which gives UCC the full one gigabyte pipeline that goes to access points. Home networks typically have a shared pipeline of optical fibres in a neighborhood.

UCC has also attempted to fix networking issues by introducing Cisco brand “mgig” switches. Which allow more internet traffic to go through the network, and the college is also in progress of adding and replacing certain access points. Some access points in the Campus Center and the Library are being replaced in order to have more devices connected.

Director of Information Technology and Institutional Researcher Dan Yoder noted that some access points are “identified as experiencing interference due to dense tree foliage”. These are in the process of being replaced as well. More AP’s (access points) are being installed in the PE complex.

“The results of these additions and upgrades will provide better pathing between buildings, expanded coverage in the PE complex, and quicker response times in the campus center and library,” Yoder said.

Yoder also said the the wireless system was helped by improving the area coverage, the capacity of devices connected and extending the bandwidth to one gigabyte for AP’s.

The multi-mode fiber cables have been replaced with a single mode fiber cable, making the network’s distribution layer go from 1GB to 10GB.

Cisco Networking breaks down a network’s model into three different parts: core, distribution, and access.

Cisco’s website states, “ Each level, or tier in the hierarchy addresses a different set of problems. This helps the designer optimize network hardware and software to perform specific roles”.

Last winter, the “UCC_Guest” wireless network was purposely throttled to prevent bandwidth hogging. It still is, but Thomason confirmed she did “up the throughput with 100mb down(download speed) and 40mb up(upload speed)”.

Jeremiah Bean, a mechanical engineer major, was impressed with the new wifi improvements stating “It’s been a lot better for schoolwork,”.

Wayne Jaworski, an associate engineer major, was surprised by the speeds as well. “Last year, it kept failing in the library. Now it is much stronger and more useful”, he said.

If students do not see a change in their networking speeds, “I am willing to consider upping it” Thomason said.

UCC is not completely finished with their networking revamp, but Zeb Packard, network assistant at UCC says, “We have a goal of being completely wrapped up in September 2018”.

This will not be complete until the new building construction is complete and the existing AP’s are installed in it.

Throughout the past two years of the networking improvements, the “IT portion” as Yoder calls it, costed a total of $710,703.60 and was funded by the federal Title III grant as well as an Oregon Legislative grant.