The gates are open to allow family members and friends to visit fallen loved ones or sit in peace in honor of the fallen.

What celebrating Memorial Day looks like in Roseburg Oregon

The stone heads of the fallen patiently wait for the grass to be trimmed and for the flag to be placed in remembrance of the fallens’ service.

In Roseburg during the month of May, the Roseburg National Cemetery for fallen soldiers along Harvard Avenue is usually filled with flags and a tribute ceremony takes place there. This year due to COVID-19, the event is canceled, but the VA is hoping to have an event next year.

Faith Strode shares her father’s beliefs on Memorial Day and its significance to everyone.

Memorial Day, which used to be called Decoration Day, is celebrated across the U.S. with parades and little red flowers on jackets (poppies) and visits to the fallen soldiers’ cemeteries, It marks the last Monday in May which is usually when the Summer season starts.

Memorial Day was born in 1866 on May 5 in Waterloo, New York when a community-wide event closed businesses and citizens decorated graves with flags and flowers. A man named Gen. John Logan had changed the date to the May 30 because it was not an anniversary of any battle in particular. Because of the General, every federal employee now has a three-day weekend each year.

Now, many people take advantage of Memorial Day weekend to take weekend trips, have party, and even celebrate with a barbecue on the holiday. Because of these celebrations, this weekend is recognized by many as the unofficial day that marks the beginning of summer activities.

Fun Summer Dinner ideas for Memorial Day

Veggie Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad Ingredients (for one serving) -2 stalks of celery, roughly chopped 1 cucumber, roughly chopped 1/2 red onion, diced 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved 1 cup Smokehouse Almonds , roughly chopped 1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained, rinsed, skins removed 14 ounces white albacore tuna, drained and flaked (two 7 ounce cans, or three 5 ounce cans will work) 1 cup plain greek yogurt (Like Fage full-fat or 2%) 2 tablespoons dijon mustard 1/2 lemon worth of lemon juice 1 and 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1/4 teaspoon salt & pepper Instructions: Whisk greek yogurt, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Combine remaining ingredients and greek yogurt mixture in a large bowl. Stir until well mixed. Eat on a tortilla, a sandwich, or in lettuce wraps. No Cook Zucchini Noodles with Pesto This can be a fun low carb meal that is, essentially, considered a DIY (do-it-yourself) project. The first step is to make zucchini noodles or buy them pre-made, but making them yourself can be less expensive. After the noodles are made, salt them inside a colander in the sink and leave it inside the colander to drain for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse the excess salt off the noodles and then dry the noodles to get rid of the water. How to make the pesto for the noodles: Ingredients: 1clove garlic, crushed and peeled

2 cups packed cleaned sweet basil leaves

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted and cooled

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup grated Parmesan Oreggiano Instructions: Put the garlic, basil leaves and nuts into the food processor and blend until it is finely chopped. Add the oil and parmesan and a rough paste will form. After the pesto is made, mix the zucchini noodles with the pesto and put a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in the noodles. Then, mix them all together once more. To finish this recipe, add some chopped tomatoes. This can be any kind depending on preference such as cherry tomatoes. For some extra flavor, add more parmesan and some sea salt on top.

