‘Tis is the season when community members work to give to family, friends, and neighbors.

Volunteer at a Nursing Home

Sitting around elders might not sound as fun as going to the movies or hanging with friends, but most of the time the elders in nursing homes can be lonely or maybe their family doesn’t come by often. Most times they would enjoy the company.

Donate

Donate money to local charities like Kidds Kids, a charity that helps children with disadvantages have a day of fun. Help end homelessness at The National Alliance to End Homelessness. To help Veterans, a great charity is the Wounded Warrior Project.

Volunteer at a local food bank

The Fish of Roseburg is one of Roseburg’s local food banks, working to help with food scarcity. According to Feeding America, “ 40 million Americans struggle with hunger, the same as the number of people officially living in poverty. Based on annual income, 72% of the households the Feeding America network served in 2014 lived at or below the federal poverty level with a median annual household income of $9,175.”

The Fish is located at Jerry Bruce Community Campus, 405 Jerry’s Drive Roseburg, Oregon. Their hours are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, it is closed Weekends. The Fish can be reached at (541) 672-5242

Say thank you

Even if there is no money to give, a simple thank you can go a long way. Say thank you to veterans, troops, police officers, firefighters, teachers and store clerks, or anyone who does a nice gesture.

Donate to dog/cat shelters

Donate any used blankets or unwanted food to dogs and cats in need. If the shelter allows it, spend time with dogs or cats to help them get adopted Saving Grace Pet Adoption says, “We ask that volunteers commit to a minimum of once per week for 3 months or more. If you would like to join us to find homes for pets, foster animals in your home, educate the public or raise funds, please complete a volunteer application. Once your application is received you will be contacted to sign up for an orientation.” They also say that they need volunteers for foster care parents, kennel and cattery caretakers, dog walking, groundskeepers and even photographers.

Donate blood/plasma

Donate blood and possibly save a life. American Red Cross’s website says that they are now experiencing a “critical need for blood and platelets.” People can donate Monday or Friday by making an appointment on the American Red Cross Roseburg website. Hours are 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.