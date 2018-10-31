This fall students and staff are finding new ways to get to school and reduce emissions. Carpooling and using alternative transportation is becoming more common at Umpqua Community College for students and staff.

Mike Mateo, a UCC math instructor, can be seen waiting to take the Umpqua Transit bus home at the bus stop below Jacoby. He has been using the bus since last year.

Scarlet Kelley, a UCC student, also takes Umpqua Transit. He said two of his friends who did not receive their financial aid were able to use ASUCC student government services for a free bus pass.

I also use the Umpqua Transit Bus and have since the beginning of this year. I would be unable to attend college without this system since my car broke down.

Students who need assistance in purchasing bus passes can call 541-440-7849.

Umpqua Transit also reduces emissions by helping people get to school without driving additional cars; however, be aware of unexpected delays and travel times. Students on a deadline may want to leave early. Some students have waited two hours before a bus showed up, making them late for their classes.

Bus routes and other information on Umpqua Transit can be accessed at their website – look under the link for schedules. Their phone number is (541) 440-6500. Persons with hearing or speech difficulties can call the Oregon Telecommunications Relay Service: (800) 735-2900. Umpqua Transit’s office is located at 610 SE Rose Street in Roseburg, and the bus stops are located from south county up to Sutherlin and Oakland.

Carpooling is another option. There is a sign up for carpooling on the UCC website under Student Life. Students must login with their UCC student email address and student password. Once they log on, typing CTRL-F will allow them to search the carpool listing. There students or staff can post if they need a ride or can give a ride. Then, the website asks to add a city and two major cross streets nearby. Next, users will be asked to add times and dates preferable for being picked up or picking up. In addition, users can add the carpooling link to Google documents or their calendar.

Kelley was unaware of the UCC Student Life carpooling web page, but is positive about the service. ”That sounds great. I know a lot of friends that could use the service.”

Scott Batch, a retired Douglas County sheriff who now works as a UCC security guard, said that there is a need for carpooling. “It’s also a good way for staff and students to get to know each other and get out of their boxes,” he said.

By working together, Douglas County is helping fellow students and staff get safely to school and helping keep Oregon greener by reducing emissions. Overall, Oregon is increasing carpooling and other ride sharing as the census statistics for 2016 and 2017 show in the accompanying chart. Oregon increased its carpooling: 8,136 more people were ridesharing since 2016, and 4,295 more people are using public transport. •