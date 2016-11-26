Upcoming Events

Campus Thanksgiving Lunch: starting at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 22, UCC cafeteria, free with donations accepted. Open to students and staff.

Blanket, Tent, Tarp Drive for Homeless Veterans: Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. Donations bins will be located in the Student Center; cash donations may be made at the Information Desk. The drive is being run by the UCC Veterans Student Center, Veterans Club and ASUCC. For more information, contact the Student Life Office at 541-440-7749.

Hamlet broadcast with Benedict Cumberbatch: 2:30 p.m., Thurs, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at Center Stage. Students, seniors, children $10, other adults $12.

Christmas for Kids “Shopping” Event: 10 p.m., Dec. 2, at Kmart. Shoppers are needed to help shop for gifts for Douglas County children. The money for the gifts has already been acquired through donations.

Phi Theta Kappa Meeting: noon to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at UCC cafeteria

Christmas Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Vendor donated door prizes hourly, Grinch Lounge with football, bingo, over 300 craft booths. $4 entry fee (12 and under free).

Study In: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3, in the Library Learning Commons. Free food, drinks and help from tutors.

Shop Small Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in Roseburg. Free cider, candy, discounts and a drawing, a Santa village with Santa at Jackson Street, live nativity at First Christian Church, tree lighting 5:15 at the courthouse.

Christmas for Kids “Giant Gift bagging” Event: 9 a.m., Dec. 4, at 729 S.E. Jackson St. (the second floor of Redeemer’s Fellowship downtown offices). The presents shopped for during the Christmas for Kids shopping event will be bagged in a three step process. Sign up with Marjan Coester, UCC Student Life director, 541-440-7749.

Stress Free Zone Activities: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 5, 6, in the Student Center Lobby. Free massages, brain food and games activities.

Faculty Free Lecture Series: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2 to 3 p.m. “Dreams of Spiders and Snakes: Artistic Punishment for Musical Sins Committed in Past Lives,” presented by Michael Wheeler, M.A.

Faculty Free Lecture Series: Thursday, Dec. 8, 3 to 4 p.m. “An Alternative View of Resilience,” presented by Georgann Willis, PhD.

8th Annual Toys for Tots Dinner & Basket Raffle: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Callahan Village Assisted Living, $10 per plate for Pedotti spaghetti dinner and Delfino wines. Raffle tickets will be sold for themed baskets donated by local businesses.

Journey through Christmas: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Church on the Rise (Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg). A 15 minute drive-through of the Christmas story with hot chocolate or apple cider, live actors and animals. Free. New scenery and costuming was added this year.