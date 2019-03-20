Former UCC graduate Summer Fry has created a safe space, an artistic community, an empowering support network, and a place for women to be accepted and encouraged by other women through the art of dance.

Fry is the founder of a movement studio located in downtown Roseburg.

“We unite around the desire to provide safe spaces for women to use their voice, honor their bodies, and discover what empowerment means to each person. We believe that in these spaces women can heal through elevated confidence and together we become a more resilient community,” Nicole Rodriguez, a member of the Diva Dancers, explains. “Our dance family is rooted in acceptance, strength, and love.”

The Diva Dancers will be holding their first performance at the Backside Brewery March 23 at 6 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. to allow the audience to buy food and drinks. Tickets are currently being sold online at Summerfry.com under “purchase product” link for $15. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the show for $20.

For the performance, Backside is offering $4 beers and $2 off mixed drinks.

The group is eclectic, but works. “I’ve never had any formal dance training in my life, but I like dancing. I think it’s good to challenge yourself to do hard things that make you uncomfortable, I think it sparks growth and teaches you to face your fears,” group dance member Amber Hall says.

Fry has provided a way for women who come from varying lifestyles to be confident, united and empowered. “I believe in the healing power of mindful movement and the development of self-expression as a means towards personal empowerment. I am passionate about fostering an atmosphere which breeds a deeper connection within ourselves, our surroundings and our community,” Fry explains.

The group is accomplishing Fry’s goals. “I’m definitely uncomfortable and this is definitely scary for me, but being a part of this group has also given me a sense of community and friendship with girls in all different stages of life. We may not have anything else in common, but we come together for this, and I think that’s a wonderful thing,” Hall says.

Another Diva member, Taylor Moore, shared “The diva dancers exemplify what it means to truly own your body. The dancers embody power, sensuality, and femininity. I’m proud to be a part of a group of positive strong women who come together over the art of dance,” Taylor Moore.

Fry completed her prerequisites at UCC and then continued her education in dance and business before she started her movement studio. She has 27 years of training in dance, yoga, and movement. Through her studio, she brought together a community of confident women known as the Diva Dancers.

“The routines we practice are designed to make you feel sexy, powerful and in charge, “ Fry says.

“I have found an outlet and an enjoyable way to express my sass and spunky attitude that is acceptable and encouraged,” Diva Dancer Jasmin Valencia shared.



The Diva Dancers are a group of 15 women who began learning performance pieces in October 2019. Every week they all come together to practice empowering pieces Fry designed specifically for them. These dance pieces range from sassy jazz to sexy hip hop. All women vary in ages and dance training.

Frys studio teaches not only dance but cultivates many diverse forms of movement classes such as varied yoga flows, movement workshops, fitness, and dance classes. See the SummerFry.com website for sign up information.