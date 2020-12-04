Understanding the Commitment of Adoption During the Holiday Season

Many shelters have reported a spike in surrendered animals after the holiday season: “A shelter in Fargo, North Dakota, reports more than 700 animals are turned over to shelters,” Kretzer says. “An adoption group in tiny Edinburg, Texas, gets more than 400 animals,” and “a humane society in Reading, Pennsylvania, says they’re dumped soon after the holiday when training them requires too much time,” Kretzer adds.

While adopting an animal for the holiday season may be cute along with a fun gift, it takes more than just an impulse thought.

First, understand the commitment and time that needs to be put in before going through with the adoption process. Parma Animal Shelter recommends nine pillars that come with adopting. These nine pillars include to plan, make sure before adopting that the household has enough time, money and room; promise, understand that a commitment needs to be made to the animal for 10 to 15 years; profile and pick out an animal, choosing an animal that works best for each member of the family, not just picking one out because of their looks; prepare, once an animal is picked out for the household, prepare the home that best suits the animals needs, also understand that the animal is not used to their new home and they will need time to adjust; permanence, plan to make their new home their permanent home; practice, man dogs that are sheltered or puppies have little to no training; protection, giving the animal food, water and shelter provides the animal with a sense of security; and finally, payback, not only does an animal build companionship, but it also gets a forever home.

Although many people adopt on an impulse throughout the holiday season, there can be a right situation for a family to adopt. According to I Heart Dogs, written by Kristina Lotz, “Adopting a pet as a gift would be okay if the parents have decided to surprise,” Lotz says. If it was already a plan to adopt and bring an animal into the home for a long period of time, the adoption will have a higher chance of being successful.