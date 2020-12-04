Understanding the Commitment of Adoption During the Holiday Season
Thinking about adopting an animal for Christmas? During the holiday season so much more is going on in a normally quiet household that bringing an animal into this may cause confusion and distraught to them. Many shelters also see a large number of animals being surrendered just after the holidays settle down, so understanding the commitment that must be made prior to adopting can help improve the lives of animals.
According to an article released by Peta by Michelle Kretzer, the holiday season frenzy of activity frightens a new animal. On top of that, there is not as much time to give the kind of attention a new pet needs.
Many shelters have reported a spike in surrendered animals after the holiday season: “A shelter in Fargo, North Dakota, reports more than 700 animals are turned over to shelters,” Kretzer says. “An adoption group in tiny Edinburg, Texas, gets more than 400 animals,” and “a humane society in Reading, Pennsylvania, says they’re dumped soon after the holiday when training them requires too much time,” Kretzer adds.
While adopting an animal for the holiday season may be cute along with a fun gift, it takes more than just an impulse thought.
First, understand the commitment and time that needs to be put in before going through with the adoption process. Parma Animal Shelter recommends nine pillars that come with adopting. These nine pillars include to plan, make sure before adopting that the household has enough time, money and room; promise, understand that a commitment needs to be made to the animal for 10 to 15 years; profile and pick out an animal, choosing an animal that works best for each member of the family, not just picking one out because of their looks; prepare, once an animal is picked out for the household, prepare the home that best suits the animals needs, also understand that the animal is not used to their new home and they will need time to adjust; permanence, plan to make their new home their permanent home; practice, man dogs that are sheltered or puppies have little to no training; protection, giving the animal food, water and shelter provides the animal with a sense of security; and finally, payback, not only does an animal build companionship, but it also gets a forever home.
Although many people adopt on an impulse throughout the holiday season, there can be a right situation for a family to adopt. According to I Heart Dogs, written by Kristina Lotz, “Adopting a pet as a gift would be okay if the parents have decided to surprise,” Lotz says. If it was already a plan to adopt and bring an animal into the home for a long period of time, the adoption will have a higher chance of being successful.
Christmas time is not the only time pet adoptions are increasing. The global pandemic of 2020 with its many stay at home orders led people to turn to adopting animals to distract them from reality.
Not only are more adoptions being made, but many people are fostering animals while they are stuck at home. According to USA Today, written by Julie Castle, “Animal Care Centers of NYC needed 200 foster homes and received 2,000 applications.”
When adopting a pet it is important to understand all the aspects of commitment before making a decision to adopt. Before adopting in the future, make sure that all the needs are being met for both the household and the animal. By adopting right, animals are being saved from neglect, abuse and surrender.
