Umpqua University League Of Legends Club: cupcakes to competition

Spells, runes, champions… and cupcakes? Umpqua Community College’s University of League Of Legends club held a bake sale in the middle of campus on Oct. 17. They offered different “nerd based foods” and pastries such as cinnamon rolls, cupcakes with countdown dice, and chocolate chip cookies. University of League Of Legends is the official campus club for the popular online game, League of Legends.

The bake sale was designed to raise money for the ULOL club’s goal to raise funds for the PAX video game conference. While most gaming competitions take place online, UCC’s University of League Of Legends Club will try to compete in the PAX video game conference in San Antonio, Texas for the first time ever.

“We are hoping to better ourselves, but winning is not everything,” said Callahan.

This club began in the second term of last year, with four members currently on the team, but the club is always welcoming new members. They only ask that members participate regularly at their weekly meetings and help with events. They do not turn anyone down for their level of experience and hope more people will join because they need one more member to complete their team for competitions, Callahan said.

The club mainly plays League of Legends, however according to Mckenzie Callahan, leader of the team, they did try a couple of other games last year but not many people were interested. ULOL mainly plays Classic Summoner’s Rift, but occasionally they play other game modes such as Aram and Twisted Treeline.

Students interested in joining the University of League Of Legends, can find the team in the new ASUCC student lounge on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m.