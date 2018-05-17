Umpqua Community College adds more athletes to sports programs

It is the time of the year when teams are sadly separated by individuals moving on.

But in that time of sadness, we are introduced to new teammates. New relationships between players and coaches will continue to develop as the new year begins.

Here is a list of the new recruits for the 2018-19 academic year.

The men’s track and field team as well as cross country program has recruited Derek O’Connor of Camas Valley High School and Nakai Sinohui of South Umpqua High School.

The volleyball team has added Amiyah Shakoor of Clackamas, McKenna Wilson of Coquille, Bailey Crawford-Carroll of Seton Catholic, Morgyn Asplund of Hudson Bay, both located in Vancouver, WA and Shayla Limatoc of Campbell High School, located in Ewa Beach, HI.

The women’s basketball team has recruited Cielo Gonzalez of Springfield, Grace Campbell of Gladstone and Sienna Riggle of Stansbury, located in Utah. Head Coach Dave Stricklin stated that his freshman “need to be able to fit in and learn as we go.” Stricklin believes that “all three are capable of this.”

The women’s track and field team as well as the cross country team has added Savannah Slay of South Umpqua High School.

The women’s wrestling team has recruited Esthela Trevino of Cypress, TX, Avea Lefotu of Golden Valley High School (located in Bakersfield, CA), Ahleah Harris of Applegate, OR and Mariah Annis of Thurston High School.

The men’s wrestling team has added Jesse Ramirez of Liberty High School located in Bakersfield, CA and Garrett Russell or Roseburg.

Russell will also compete for UCC’s baseball team.

The men’s basketball team has added Cameron Benzel of Oakland High School. Brock Gilbert of Syracuse High School, Kolten Mortensen of Payson, Jake Sutton of Herriman and Tucker Peterson as well as Tyler Marz from Desert Hills High School all located in Utah.

This is still an early start for recrution, stay tuned for news on additional recruits by going to http://www.uccriverhawks.com.