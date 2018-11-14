This year, the UCC Student Engagement/ASUCC Leadership team will be providing up to 75 Thanksgiving meal baskets to students with families in need.

The Thanksgiving basket project began in 2010, starting with 25 baskets. In 2014, it increased to 50 baskets. “In 2015 we increased it to 75 in order to provide baskets to the students/families who were directly impacted by 10/1. We’ve kept it at 75 since then,” said Marjan Coester, Director of Student Engagement.

Students can apply for a meal basket by filling out a short online application. ASUCC only requires that applicants be enrolled students with needs. However, preference will be given to students with family or children. Those receiving baskets will be notified the Friday before Thanksgiving.

“We have a strong community here at UCC. Students form strong bonds with other students, and sometimes our friendships may be the closest thing to families we’ve got. If there’s ever a good time to help those you care about, it’s during the holidays,” second year UCC student, Kayla Schiro, Associates of Arts, Oregon Transfer said.

Sherm’s Thunderbird Market is partnering up this year by giving discounts on needed basket items. A food drive will be hosted at Sherm’s on Nov. 10, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to help can do so by participating in the food drive, purchasing the items and donating them to a table located at Sherm’s.

Below is a list of the needed food items.

Turkey 10-20lb

Peas

Onion Straws

Pie

Fruit Cocktail

Jello/Pudding Mix

Whipped Cream

Chicken Broth

Dinner Rolls

Butter

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Roasting Pans

Fresh Potatoes 5lb bag

Olives

Aluminum Foil

Cranberries

Yams

Sparkling Cider

Corn

Stuffing Mix

Green Beans

Gravy Mix

Monetary donations are also a helpful way to help create these baskets in order to feed a hungry family this Thanksgiving. The UCC Foundation has a fund set up for the Thanksgiving Meal baskets.

Donations can be brought to the Information Desk, located in the Laverne Murphy Student Center. The cost to fund an entire basket is $45.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal baskets, another Thanksgiving celebration will be held at UCC. Sponsored by UCC Catering and ASUCC Leadership, a free traditional Thanksgiving meal will be held in the UCC Cafeteria on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Students, staff, and student/staff family members are eligible to attend the lunch. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and is expected to last until 1 p.m. (or until the food supply runs out).

For more information on the Thanksgiving meal baskets, or the UCC Thanksgiving lunch, email Marjan.Coester@umpqua.edu.