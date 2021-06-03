Music

Heald, who leads the music program taskforce, is excited about the brainstorming sessions coming out of the taskforce meetings over the past months.

“The real goal of the music taskforce is to help grow and enhance the music program. I don’t think the message is to ‘save’ the music program,” said Heald in a phone interview.

The music transfer program will still be available in the fall.

The first step in this process for Heald was reviewing enrollment statistics for music students since some students who take music classes do not specifically declare themselves as music majors in their associates’ programs.

In practice, students –both music students and others– enroll in courses to prepare them for careers in their chosen fields or to help them transfer into the state’s many various degree programs. Sometimes, they take courses for career exploration or personal development. In that process, they do not necessarily declare majors or exactly follow UCC degree pathways. Confusion therefore can exist as to the number of students who need these classes, even when courses have multiple students in them. The college appears to want more information about how many declared majors require a class when deciding on course offerings.

Students in the music program take three required co-requisite classes each term over the two years. According to Heald, the enrollment in this cohort itself is the actual transfer requirement for entering a four-year institution as a junior in a music program. These students often simply register as AA/OT without declaring music as their major.

For example, the 12 students in The Umpqua Singers music group have been required to be enrolled in this cohort for the past 15 years, and according to Heald, in the last three years, 23 students from the music cohort have successfully transferred and are currently in university music programs.

“We are all very proud of track record as a transfer program,” said Heald. “We have a great reputation statewide.”

Heald and the rest of the taskforce hope that this situation will simply need to be communicated more efficiently.

The taskforce wants to improve communication with high school students in the area to increase enrollment. This largely looks at how the program uses social media and other mediums of messaging like posters or newsletters.

“Our success, and the success of our students, is impeccable,” Heald said. “We have lots of performance opportunities for incoming music students. We are one of the only community colleges that I know of that has groups that perform internationally and that tour.”

A resulting increase in enrollment is also helpful to the college at large, which is suffering from decreased enrollment like other institutions due to the pandemic. The program typically sees a drop in students after the first year, but Heald reasons that this is normal and similar to other programs like Spanish in that the number of majors does not accurately indicate class enrollment.

“It is a two-year sequential program,” Heald said. “The problem with a two-year sequential program is that you are always going to have more people in term one than you do in term six.”

“With general education classes, we are not increasing enrollment. We are just taking students from other departments. No one is coming here just to take these classes. We are just servicing students who are already in the door. As opposed to the music classes, we are actually recruiting students who would otherwise not come to UCC,” Heald said.

Heald said that he has already worked to design the popular general education music classes like the History of Rock and Roll course to offset the enrollment drops in the second term.

“In order to get 12 people to the end of the cohort, I would need to have 36 majors coming in the door,” Heald said. “Until we have housing or something, that is not going to happen. So, we pulled some of the caps off of our general education classes. This year, we had 40 to 70 people in those classes just to offset that second-year low enrollment.”