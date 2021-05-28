Students are nominated by UCC falculty and staff to receive the Outstand Student award.

UCC honors students at the 2021 Honor and Award virtual ceremony

This year 42 students have been selected by UCC staff to receive the Outstanding student award. These students received this award at the 2021 Honors and Awards Virtual Recognition ceremony, on May 26, 2021.

After the event, these outstanding students will receive a package from UCC. “Honorees receive a certificate signed by the UCC President and their nominator, along with a medallion. Both items will be mailed after the event,” says Marjan Coester, UCC’s Director for Student Engagement, who has been the organizer and facilitator since 2008. These medallions are encouraged to be worn by the graduating students during the commencement ceremony on June 11, 2021. Students are nominated by UCC faculty and staff and are chosen according to three general criteria and any additional criteria that the nominators may choose. “The student must have a concentrated focus or exhibit interest in the award area. The student must show evidence of significant creative growth,” says Coester. “The student must exhibit a high degree of participation in and/or contributions to the department activities in one or more capacities and/or participation in or contributions to community activities and organizations.”

Rebekah Cole is one of this year’s honorees. “It feels good to have others recognize the work I’ve put into my schooling. I’ve pushed myself to the breaking point a couple of times, so knowing that others see my efforts makes working past that all the more worth it,” says Cole, whose major is chemical engineering. “I just love learning. Diving into something I didn’t know before can make my week, and my classes provide that for me daily.”

Five of this years Outstanding Students share their thoughts about receiving the award.

Receiving the awards mean a lot to the honorees. “It makes me feel like my hard work is paying off and makes me grateful I kept going when I just wanted to quit,” says Trina Thompson, who is working towards a degree in human services. Thompson’s motto is “be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Motivation comes in many forms and is a driving force to work hard for many students. “Not being a college graduate has been a personal regret. My drive to accomplish a goal and to show my son that you can do difficult things motivates me to work at my best during school,” says Lindey Kvinge, who plans on earning an associate degree in general studies at UCC before transferring to a university to major in marketing or psychology. Kvinge’s motto is a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.: “If you can’t fly, then run, if you can’t run, then walk, if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.” This quote inspires Kvinge to not give up and to keep pressing forward through the trials of life.

For other students the desire to work hard in school comes from not wanting to take learning for granted. “I tend to work hard in school because I feel it is important to try my best and test my capabilities. I’ve always held myself to high expectations and kept ambitious goals for myself,” says Mya Schuyler, who is earning a general associate’s degree with a focus on art and business as Schuyler would like to open up a business and sell art. “In my mindset, I also realize my teachers are putting a lot of effort into trying to teach us, so it’s only fair to put my best effort into learning. Not everybody has the same opportunities to have good schooling readily available to them, so I don’t want to take for granted what I’ve been able to have.”

Arts, Culture and Humanities

Art History

Lindey Kvinge

Lindey is a hard working and critically-thinking student. Over two terms in Art History, she has embraced and excelled in learning how to think like an art historian. She looks carefully for patterns and anomalies, and writes clearly about what she finds. She is an encouraging classmate, and her participation in class elevates the other students.

Susan Rochester, Associate Professor, Art

Ceramics and Sculpture

Mya Schuyler

Mya showed outstanding ability, perseverance, and attention to detail. Her pots and sculpture showed feeling and heart. She challenged herself with difficult projects and techniques and was successful.

Edward Isto, Assistant Professor, Art

Communication Studies

Erin Windish

Erin has gone up and beyond this year to truly embrace and welcome remote/online learning. Erin is prompt, engaged, and never bows down to a challenge. I can’t count how many times Erin contributed to the learning experience in profound ways that helped both her instructor and classmates grow. She leads fearlessly and listens kindly. Erin truly has a heart for others and it shows in the classroom! In addition, she is the best Zoom co-host an instructor could ask for. I wouldn’t have made it through my first term teaching on Zoom without her. I am lucky to have been her teacher.

Alyssa Harter, Associate Professor, Communication

Journalism: Editing

Faith Byars

As managing editor of UCC student media, a PTK officer, and a student peer tutor, Ms. Byars has helped build community both at UCC and throughout Douglas County. With tireless support and encouragement, Ms. Byars helps UCC students develop communication skills and solve problems in order to succeed. Her interest in helping others extends past UCC. By helping to develop a scholarship fund honoring a beloved former UCC employee and through her investigation into Douglas County’s devastating fall forest fires, Ms. Byars has built community awareness of local needs. The student media staff have been especially interested in her drive to bring continual attention to our county’s need for widespread fire preparation as Oregon continues in a drought cycle. In student media, Ms. Byars is known for her devotion to seeking out multiple perspectives, her ability to listen, and her dedication to factual, fair conversations. While we will miss Ms. Byars immensely, we are excited to see how Ms. Byars will use all she has learned in her future employment!

Melinda M. Benton, Associate Professor, Communication

Journalism: Social Media

Savannah Peterson

Ms. Peterson is one of those students who continues to delight and surprise. In the last year, her abilities both as a communicator and leader have blossomed, benefiting the entire student media staff where she has worked as our social media director. She has learned how to translate stories into social media posts, how to create inviting graphics, and how to successfully adapt work processes while performing effectively and consistently on a team. She meets every deadline. She attends public meetings and interprets information accurately and clearly. She offers her peers excellent advice. And, every week, she seems to learn something new that she shares with others. She is highly deserving of this award!

Melinda M. Benton, Associate Professor, Communication

Literature

Alexandra Fessenden

Alex has taken two terms of World Literature. She is a wonderful, enthusiastic student who has made teaching online via Zoom a pleasure. She is a fine writer and excellent reader, and she is consistently willing to share her insights in class and to help other students. Her writing is always a pleasure to read, and she has written many memorable essays, including an analysis of gender and leadership that focused on Queen Dido in Virgil’s Aeneid, and an essay about gender expectations in Murasaki Shikibu’s The Tale of Genji.

Jillanne Michell, Associate Professor, English

Literature

Jordan Morrow

Jordan has taken two terms of World Literature. She is a gifted reader and writer, and her essays were always beautifully written and full of insightful observations about the literature. Her essay on ethics and values in Aristophanes’ Lysistrata was especially memorable, as was her essay on accountability and division in Dante’s Inferno. Jordan regularly went over and above the minimum requirements of class assignments, showing her dedication as a student, and she was a pleasure to have in class.

Jillanne Michell, Associate Professor, English

Spanish

Dallin Loosli

I am thrilled to name Dallin Loosli as my Outstanding Student in Spanish. Throughout the past year, Dallin has shown himself to be an exemplary student who consistently attends and fully participates in every class, tackles challenges set before him, cooperates and leads in the virtual classroom, and pays close attention to detail in all aspects of his education. ¡Felicidades, Dallin!

Nicholas Tratz, Associate Professor, Communication

Writing

Dallin Loosli

Dallin was an outstanding student in WR 122. He is a gifted writer and critical thinker, and his dedication as a student is clear. His research on the issue of the inclusion of behavioral addictions in the DSM was impressive, resulting in a beautifully written, expertly reasoned argumentative essay that any graduate student would be proud to have written. In short, Dallin is a remarkable student.

Jillanne Michell, Associate Professor, English

Writing

Kimberly Woody

Kimberly was a stellar student in WR 122. Her writing, research, and reasoning skills stood out, as did her determination to do her best work. She was always willing to contribute her insights to class and to help other students. Her research into the benefits of play on child development resulted in an excellent argumentative essay, and the quality of all her work was consistently outstanding. She is the kind of student who raises the quality of the class for students and instructor alike.

Jillanne Michell, Associate Professor, English

Enrollment and Student Services

All-Oregon Academic Team/Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar

Faith Byars

Faith Byars was selected as one of our student representatives for the All-USA Academic Team competition. She receives recognition as an AllOregon Scholar and a transfer scholarship of at least $1,000. She is also receiving recognition as a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Selection as a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar was based on scores the student earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Marjan Coester, Director for Student Engagement

All-Oregon Academic Team/Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar

Elizabeth Turner

Elizabeth Turner was selected as one of our student representatives for the All-USA Academic Team competition. She receives recognition as an All-Oregon Scholar and a transfer scholarship of at least $1,000. She is also receiving recognition as a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Selection as a Coca-Cola Gold Scholar was based on scores the student earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Marjan Coester, Director for Student Engagement

First Year TOP student

Michelle Jalaty

Michelle is a passionate student that joined the Transfer Opportunity Program early this year. She is an engaged and dedicated student that actively participates in all TOP activities. She is such a hard worker, and she has also overcome a lot to get here, including getting her GED this year. Her enthusiasm for school and her drive to do well is an inspiring thing to see.

Destiny Hunt, Director of TRiO

TOP Transfer Student

Rebekah Cole

Rebekah Cole has been a TOP participant for the last three years. It has been a pleasure to watch Rebekah grow in her time here as a student. She shows dedication to her coursework and her commitment to others. She is a fantastic student and serves as one of our go-to people for tutoring her fellow students. Her grit and perseverance make her an excellent example of what TRIO TOP is. We can’t wait to see what she does next at OSU.

Destiny Hunt, Director of TRiO

Health and Emergency Sciences

Dental Assisting

Grace Myler

One of the best words to describe Grace is consistent. She consistently excels academically. She consistently shines at her clinical sites. Grace is consistently hardworking and diligent with all of her assignments. She is consistently willing to tackle any new task with enthusiasm. Grace is consistently kind, respectful, and compassionate to her fellow students and to her instructors. She consistently shows great attention to detail and a penchant for excellence. She is consistently humble and teachable. In a world of uncertainty, it has been a privilege and a joy to have someone as wonderfully consistent as Grace in our program.

Dental Assisting Faculty

First Year Registered Nursing

Analyn McCoy

It is an honor to recognize Analyn McCoy as Outstanding Student 2021. Analyn embodies each of the qualities that we look for in an exceptional nurse. Her drive to expand her knowledge base is fueled by desire to provide patients with the best care possible. She arrives each day with a positive attitude, prepared and excited to learn. Analyn understands the importance of nursing and the deep impact that she will have on her patients. This is a responsibility that she takes very seriously. Additionally, Analyn is caring and compassionate and is always seeking ways to advocate for her patients. I am confident that Analyn will successfully impact not only her patients but the nursing profession. It has been an honor to participate in her education and I am excited to continue watching her growth and development. Congratulations Analyn!

The UCC Nursing Team

First Year Registered Nursing

Amanda Todd

When we think of what it takes to be a successful nursing student and a good nurse, we envision a person who takes initiative, shows compassion, can communicate respectfully and professionally, and is a team player. We think of a person who is passionate about helping others and knows that they can thrive in difficult times. Finally, we think of a person who can maintain positivity when surrounded by the negative. When taking all of these things into consideration, we think of Amanda Todd. Amanda embodies all of these qualities and is very deserving of being honored with the student of the year award. Amanda has demonstrated integrity and flexibility throughout her time in the nursing program and she does so with a smile on her face. She will be an asset wherever her future nursing career takes her. What an honor to be able to work with Amanda!

The UCC Nursing Team

Second Year Registered Nursing

Stephanie Geiger

Stephanie possesses the perfect balance of enthusiasm, maturity, intelligence and compassion that makes her so deserving of this award. The motto of Umpqua Community College’s Registered Nursing Program is “caring for our community starts here”. Stephanie demonstrates this caring attitude to her peers on campus as well as the patients within the community. Through Stephanie’s steady and calm demeanor, she positively influences and encourages those around her. Additionally, her irrepressible work ethic will position her to be an excellent nurse and future nurse leader. We are blessed to have her as a nurse in our community.

The UCC Nursing Team

Second Year Registered Nursing

David Parker

Graduating as a Registered Nurse requires grit and determination. It takes a spirit of ambition to consistently demonstrate excellence in this profession. David Parker holds himself and his colleagues to a high standard with a level of professionalism and integrity. He is as eager for the success of others as he is for his own. Relationship-centered care is the foundation that he has built his practice on. He has been an asset to UCC as a student representative, helping facilitate and navigate many tasks the last two years for his teammates. He is always willing to lend a helping hand. These qualities make David incredibly deserving of the honor of student of the year. He will be an exceptional member of any team he chooses to join in the future!

The UCC Nursing Team

Intercollegiate Athletics

Men’s Basketball

Cody Fredrickson

Cody won more games than any other Student athlete in Men’s Basketball history. He won a championship, achieved a 3.7 GPA, and led the NWAC in Assists per game.

Daniel Leeworthy, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball

Isaac Lungren

Isaac Lungren won more basketball games than other student athlete in Men’s Basketball History. He was a team captain, won a championship, and achieved a 3.2 GPA.

Daniel Leeworthy, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Anatomy and Physiology

Samie Bergmann

Samie was such a dedicated and excellent student in Anatomy and Physiology. She consistently performed at the top of the class and would often help her peers in lab and lecture. She is a wonderful example of the great students we have at UCC!

Shauna McNulty, Associate Professor, Science

Automotive

Lindsey Backman

Lindsey is a joy to have in class. She tries hard, puts in the work and it shows. Lindsey stuck it out when were forced to go remote last Spring. Lindsey “rocked it” and proved that hands on courses like Automotive can be taught remotely and online! Well done Lindsey!

Kevin Mathweg, Associate Professor, Automotive

Criminal Justice – Leadership and Growth

William Ferch

William is the first member of his family to pursue a higher education. He has remained focused on his education and has demonstrated a desire to improve, ask questions, and demonstrate leadership. He has grown from a fairly quiet student sitting in the back row, to an outspoken leader in the online classroom who helps his fellow students with their coursework and fully participates in all activities. He is an excellent role model for his peers through his own coursework, his discussion boards which are well above the minimum standard, and his willingness to help them succeed.

Keith Yori, Assistant Professor, Criminal Justice

Electrician Apprenticeship Technologies

Nick Kelsey

Nick Kelsey is currently a period six Electrician Apprentice for Roseburg Forest Products (RFP) at the Composites Plant in Dillard. Nick is expecting to test out in the fall of 2022 and graduate with both an Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer (AAOT) and an Associates of Applied Science (AAS) in Electrician Apprenticeship Technologies (AAS-EAT). Nick is also a carded Millwright after completing UCC’s Industrial Mechanics and Maintenance Technology (IMMT) program. Nick always bring a smile and a great attitude no matter the situation. In his own words, “I try to learn something new everyday and so far we have blown that out of the water.” – Nick Kelsey

Kevin Mathweg, Associate Professor, Apprenticeship

Industrial Mechanics & Maintenance Technology

Brett Smith

Brett was an obvious choice as Outstanding Student in Apprenticeship – Industrial Mechanics & Maintenance Technology. Brett will be graduating this July with his AAS in Industrial Mechanics & Maintenance Technology (IMMT). He returned to UCC as an Apprentice Millwright after already completing both a Certificate and AAS in Welding. Brett is a joy to be around and makes any class fun. Way to go Brett!

Kevin Mathweg, Associate Professor, Apprenticeship

First Year Computer Information Systems

Mary Hernandez

Mary is an exemplary Computer Information Systems (CIS) student. She was meticulous, reliable, and a pleasure to work with. In addition to her excellent academic performance and engagement inside the classroom, she is a self-motivator and eager to learn. It was a pleasure to have her in class, where she excelled above her peers. We give her our highest accolades with no reservations.

John Blackwood, Associate Professor, CIS

Second Year Computer Information Systems

Trevor Roland

As one of Trevor’s teacher, it is my great privilege to recommend him to receive the outstanding student award during this school year. He is an excellent student in our department. He is hard working, courteous, dependable, and willing to help other students as well. He is a great student to have in class. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to have him as my student. An effective and inspiring leader, he represents the best that the Computer Information Systems department has to offer.

John Blackwood and Vincent Yip, Associate Professors, CIS

First Year Computer Science

Devin Black

Devin is the VP of the Computer Programming Club. It is my pleasure to recommend him to receive the outstanding student award during this school year. He is among the very talented students of the Computer Science (CS) program. He is an excellent student extremely quick in grasping the concepts and ideas. He is always eager to learn new things. He is always willing to help his classmates and fellow UCC students. He exemplifies the best qualities of the CS department’s students; therefore, the department is proud to select him for this prestigious award. We have every confidence that he will be extremely successful in his future endeavors.

Vincent Yip, Associate Professor, CIS

Second Year Computer Science

Kacy Buxton

Kacy has impressed her professors not only with her enthusiasm for programming language, but also with her discipline, positive and uplifting attitude. She writes well and always contributes original, deep thoughts to classroom discussions. She was a great student to have in class. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to have her as my student. I have every confidence that she will be extremely successful in her future endeavors.

Vincent Yip, Associate Professor, CIS

First Year Cybersecurity

Lori Yeo

Lori is an exemplary Cybersecurity (CYB) student. She was meticulous, reliable, and a pleasure to work with. In addition to her excellent academic performance and engagement inside the classroom, she is a self-motivator and eager to learn. It was a pleasure to have her in class, where she excelled above her peers. We give her our highest accolades with no reservations.

John Blackwood and Vincent Yip, Associate Professors, CIS

Second Year Cybersecurity

Brenden Terrell

Though Brenden is described as a friendly and unassuming young man, he is an accomplished in most area. He demonstrates his strong desire to learn by asking relevant, insightful questions while showing efficiency in and outside of the classroom and labs. He was serving as the president of the computer club. He gets along well with others, communicates his thoughts clearly, and uses good judgment. It has truly been a privilege to have him as part of the Cybersecurity program.

John Blackwood and Vincent Yip, Associate Professors, CIS

First Year Engineering Technology

Joshua Corrington

Josh is a returning student and is an outstanding program student. Josh excels has learning technical material and is a team player.

Clay Baumgartner, Associate Professor, Engineering/Surveying

Second Year Engineering Technology

Kadin Baker

Kadin is the ultimate team player, is a great UCC student, and will be working as Land Surveyor after graduation this year.

Clay Baumgartner, Associate Professor, Engineering/Surveying

First Year Engineering Transfer

Timothy Do

Tim is an excellent student. He participates and contributes in class, completes assignments, and is a pleasure to have as a program student.

Clay Baumgartner, Associate Professor, Engineering/Surveying

Second Year Engineering Transfer

James Beans

James will be transferring to the OSU Electrical and Computer Engineering program this fall. He is an outstanding student in a challenging programs. James is wonderful to have as a student and has a great attitude.

Clay Baumgartner, Associate Professor, Engineering/Surveying

First Year Welding

Kelden Davis

Kelden is a polite, punctual, and prepared young man that is dedicated to improving his craft as a welder. He is young, but nevertheless possesses fantastic listening skills and has a strong desire to become a topnotch welder. Kelden’s positive attitude and polite nature has influenced his classmates and the class environment in many positive ways. He has proven himself to be an outstanding role model for good attendance, hard work, quality, and workmanship. Fantastic job this year Kelden, we are really proud of you and looking forward to working with you next year as an advanced welding student.

Ian Fisher and Duane Thompson, Associate Professors, Welding

Second Year Welding

Tyler Lilly

Rock solid attitude and work ethics. Tyler your personality and humble nature have set a very high standard for your fellow classmates. Your attention to detail and intellectual approach to all things welding have been an inspiration, not only your peers, but both of your welding instructors as well. You are a hardworking, focused, and attentive student with a very positive attitude. Your passion for welding and learning, coupled with your positive can do attitude has had an enormous impact on the entire welding program. Thank you Tyler for excellent performance.

Ian Fisher and Duane Thompson, Associate Professors, Welding

Math for Elementary School Teachers

Tammy Frank

Tammy’s dedication to changing her career fueled her determination to be successful in a one-year remote learning setting. Tammy took full advantage of the situation, being prepared for class, which, in turn, allowed her to be engaged in the classroom. She distinguished herself with persistence in understanding the foundations of math needed to teach elementary school, and being a role model for other students in the class. These strong qualities she exhibited in the classroom as a student will translate into her becoming one amazing future teacher. Any school will be honored to have her teach for them.

Mary Stinnett, Associate Professor, Mathematics

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Early Childhood Education

Rebecca Ertler

Rebecca Ertler is one of those extraordinary students whose passion for knowledge and level of academic excellence inspires not only the young children she works with but also her peers and instructor as well. Rebecca goes above and beyond in her academic pursuits. She exemplifies the notion of a life-long learner. She shares this insatiable curiosity and creativity with the young lives she teaches. Rebecca holds herself to a high level of integrity. This has a positive and profound effect on all of her teaching relationships. It has been my pleasure to teach as well as to learn from her.

Tonnie Bernhardson, Assistant Professor, Education

Human Services

Ashlee Daniels

Ashlee is an amazingly dedicated student who regularly participates in class. Ashlee’s work consistently exceeds expectations. Regular participation in class with thoughtful comments add to the content of discussions. Ashlee has many valuable perspectives and experiences to share that will improve the lives of others. Ashlee is committed to the work of human services and has consistently offered support to her peers both academically and with referrals to UCC and community support services.

Alex Jardon and Pauline Martel, Assistant Professors, Human Services

Human Services

Trina Thompson

Trina is an extraordinary student with a passion for helping others. Trina consistently submits work that is far above standard and adds value to discussions with other human service students. Trina is active in promoting human service work and awareness of mental health concerns. Trina consistently researches course topics to enhance the information received from textbook and lecture. Trina’s future in this field will be an asset to any community and the lives of those with whom Trina works.

Alex Jardon and Pauline Martel, Assistant Professors, Human Services

First Year Paralegal Studies

Jennifer Rowell

Jennifer Rowell has shown continued improvement and engagement in active learning through discussions and high-quality work. Her work has been accurate, thorough, and shows her commitment to learning. She stands out as our first-year student because of her dedication, critical thinking, and high-quality work ethic.

Paralegal Faculty

Second Year Paralegal Studies

Debra Koehler

Debra has shown a continued desire to learn and succeed since day one. Her professors have described her as determined, engaged, and committed to doing her best. She has continued to show growth and exhibit contributions to improving her knowledge and helping others succeed. “She is ahead of the game on all topics”.

Paralegal Faculty

