UCC hires new baseball coach with homers in mind

Jermimiah Robbins – UCC’s soon to be new head coach.

Umpqua Community College signed Winston, Oregon native Jeremiah Robbins to be the new head baseball coach as well as the new assistant director of athletic facilities.

UCC will not begin competing in baseball until the 2019-2020 school year, but Robbins has already started recruiting.

Robbins played baseball for the Douglas High School Trojans. He then played a year at College of the Redwoods, located in Eureka, California, another at Southwestern Oregon Community College and his last two at Western Oregon University (obtaining honorable-mention as catcher in 1998). “I have been playing since I was six years old,” Robbins said.

After playing in college, Robbins wanted to stay as close to baseball as possible, so he started coaching. “As a player, I always was intrigued by coaching,” Robbins said. He really found his calling: “the relationships with players are a very unique opportunity. It is something I hold very dear. I still stay in contact with players from my very first team.”

He began his career at SWOCC, coaching for two seasons. After one year with Lane Community College, Robbins went back to his hometown for two years at Douglas High. After winning two consecutive Far West League championships with the Trojans, Robbins moved to Monmouth, Oregon to coach at Western Oregon. He coached for seven years (2006-2012), ending with a record of 252 wins and 109 losses.

At Western Oregon, Robbins earned seven conference coach of the year awards, while also winning seven Great Northwest Atlantic Conference championships. He also received the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region Coach of the Year award in 2006 and 2012.

Robbins then accepted a job for the Lewis-Clark State Warriors, located in Lewiston, Idaho. He led the Warriors to five consecutive National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic championships, winning three of the five.

Robbins received many accolades with Lewis-Clark State, earning two NAIA Coach of the Year awards, three American Baseball Coaches’ Association NAIA Coach of the Year awards and a Cascade Conference Coach of the Year award.

Robbins will expect RiverHawk baseball recruits to be able to balance school and extracurricular activities.

“Guys that are 100 percent committed to their lives besides baseball can expect a dedicated coach. Baseball isn’t complicated, human beings are,” Robbins said.

Coach Robbins is definitely excited to coach the RiverHawks stating, “It’s incredible what Umpqua is doing with athletics.”