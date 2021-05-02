UCC affirms commitment to the arts amidst rumor mill backlash

After hearing letters from the community expressing concerns about cuts to UCC arts, UCC President Debra Thatcher addressed the complaints.

According to Thatcher, the college has been concerned about enrollment in the music and theatre course for over two years. While these concerns were not eased by COVID-19’s challenges, the pandemic has only added to these worries.

“Several possible solutions were in the works, but before we could fully develop a plan, a message was sent to the community with incorrect and incomplete information. There is no undoing what happened,” Thatcher said. “Instead, we looked at the community reaction to the message and talked with faculty to determine next steps. I have to say that I am saddened that so many community members got the impression that we are simply going to eliminate music and theatre. I am disheartened that the story got twisted and some people claimed that the board of education actually approved such an untenable action.”

Board member Doris Lathrop explained that she had received messages from faculty who were concerned about this letter, especially since they had not received adequate communication about the insinuated changes. Lathrop noted board members received many angry messages by members of the public over the incomplete and misleading letter.

“I spent the weekend and into this week fielding questions from phone calls, emails, text messages about the community’s disgust with the lack of support for our music and theatre program. I am extremely frustrated with the letter that went out that was inaccurate and premature, and I just appreciate this report,” Lathrop said during the meeting.

In addition to addressing the concerns over these programs, the college now also has concerns about the possible damages to a relationship of trust with the community, especially members of the community who are passionate about the arts.

“My biggest concern is that community members will persist in believing that the college tried to eliminate these programs, and that their belief in and trust of the college is eroded,” Thatcher said.

Still, the larger issue at hand is concern over the arts.

Thatcher said that UCC Theatre and Music programs are unsustainable in their current state. However, she said the college has no intention of eliminating the arts at UCC. In fact, that is the opposite of their stated goals.

According to Thatcher, the programs and courses have seen consistently low enrollment in the past years with 86 percent of theatre courses not meeting the enrollment requirements and few, if any, of the second-year music courses meeting the enrollment requirements.

Thatcher expressed concern about the equity of some current music groups led by UCC instructors which have only one or two students who pay tuition for the group, while the rest of the many other community members in the group receive free instruction. In the past, the college received some state reimbursement for offering these groups to the community, but that financial assistance was cut off in 2006.

Thatcher said UCC will continue to evaluate how to streamline music and theatre programs and course offerings where classes have been low enrolled for multiple years.

The goals of examining these programs, according to Thatcher, are to determine what courses are attractive to theatre students, what courses are attractive for general education, what courses will transfer and contribute to an associates, how to better partner with the community and how to balance faculty workload expectations for teaching and directing. The main goal, however, is determining how to realistically and sustainably fund music and theatre programs and courses that will actually benefit students while not damaging the college’s finances.

Additionally, Thatcher’s full statement can be found online on the college’s website.

The board stressed during this meeting that as changes are made, the arts must continue to be available for students and community members to enjoy.

This was due to a resolution for the continued support for performing and fine arts proposed and drafted by Board Member Erica Mills.

The college is creating two new taskforces for music and theatre to address issues within the programs.

Photo by Faith Byars / The Mainstream

“Resolutions are not binding, but it does show a good intention in what you would like to see have happen, and in that regard, I do think it is a great statement,” Thatcher said.

Twila McDonald, also a board member, said in the meeting, “We are not mandating anything; we are publicly declaring that we are supporting all these initiatives to look for sustainable funding and promoting.”

The motion was unanimously approved by the board.

The full resolution can be heard by watching the board’s Facebook livestream. Per the resolution’s provisions, a copy of the resolution is to be inserted into the official board minutes as well.

This does not mean that difficult challenges will not need to be faced nor does it mean that these programs will not see major changes.

“It really is aspirational. It’s become abundantly clear in the last week what strong support there is in the community for the arts, including music and theatre,” Board Chair Steve Loosly said in his closing statements during the meeting. “This is about just helping us trying to imagine a future where we are utilizing all of the resources that we have on our beautiful campus.”

Board member David Littlejohn also stressed, during the meeting, the importance of supporting the arts while also being practical and realistic: “I would certainly commit publicly that the board always wants to be reasonable and grounded in economic reality.”

“I would be perfectly comfortable allowing the public to know that it was at no point that the college had any intention of throwing the arts out of the community recognition, nor does the board have any intention of crippling through reckless policy,” Littlejohn said. “It is a commitment to our community that we are hearing you.”

There are already changes being made to these departments. The UCC theatre program specifically has faced challenges due to COVID-19 which changed many operating procedures.

Jesika Barnes, ASUCC president and a UCC theatre student herself, said, “One of the big things, I think, is that we need to look at new ideas. We need to innovate. Theatre and music programs must evolve, and I think this last year has really kickstarted that evolution because we’ve been forced to think outside the box and imagine things differently.”

UCC students are impassioned about protecting the performing arts as well. This passion is what inspired many to reach out to UCC’s board of education.

“Theatre has been an incredible healing force in my life, especially over the course of the last year,” Barnes said. “I figured that if there was even a small grain of truth to the concerns facing the theatre community, then it was worth speaking up and letting the board know how much this program means to me and other students like me.”

Even with the possibility of cuts, there is still hope for students who wish to study the performing arts at UCC. According to Barnes, helping with the regrowth of programs like this can actually a much more personalized experience and an outlet for exerting one’s passion about the arts.

Funding for these programs is still unclear. However, Barnes points out that without the community’s active involvement and support, there is little chance for the arts to thrive.

“As wonderful as it is that the public cried out at the thought of losing theatre and music at UCC, it’s not enough,” Barnes said. “We have to show up and support these arts in big ways, as a community we need to back our words and emotions with action. Ultimately it is the community and student engagement that keeps these programs going, without that all the money and support in the world will be ineffective.”