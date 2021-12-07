Finals are here, and the reality is many students are not as prepared as they would like to be. UCC has a variety of tutoring options for student success.

The student success center is a quiet and underutilized space for students to study and work with tutors.

Photo provided by Rachel Arceo / The Mainstream.

“We have three different types of tutoring available for all students: in-person at the Student Success Center, tutoring through Zoom and tutoring through Smart Thinking which is available through student resources and a free service available 24/7 through Canvas,” says Marie Gambill UCC Student Success Center Coordinator.

The Student Success Center is in the UCC library in the room adjacent to the books and computers, where Monday through Friday between and 8 a.m.to 7 p.m. students can drop in and avail themselves of tutoring help from students, employees and staff volunteers.

“On Tuesdays, we have one of our best writing tutors available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” Gambill says. “Missy Olsen, the dean of student enrollment, and a lot of enrollment staff have come to help.”

Chelsea Hansen, enrollment advisor and former UCC student, can be found twice a week sitting at the tutoring help desk waiting to help students with a variety of subjects she personally took here. Hansen often quietly works from her computer while waiting for students to come in.

“I don’t think students realize it’s a free source of help available,” Hansen says. “I know when I was a student it wasn’t a service I realized was available to me.”

Gambill says. “After more classes begin on campus, we are hoping it will become a populated place like before COVID.”

The Success Center is not the only program that coordinates tutoring for UCC students. Students in the Transfer Opportunity Program (TOP) have the benefit of scheduled and matched tutors. TOP students who consist of first-generation college students, low income or students with accessibility issues, can sign up for a personal tutor who will help them through the semester.

Top tutors are specifically paired with TOP students and are individually matched by Jennifer Driskell, TOP advisor and tutoring coordinator, to suit both tutors and students’ schedules and subjects.

Chelsea Hansen, enrollment advisor and former UCC student sits at her usual spot in the student center as she waits for tutoring drop-ins.

Photo provided by Rachel Arceo / The Mainstream.

For students who would like to optimize their tutoring time, Gambill encourages vocalizing all the things students may struggle with, not just the subjects. “Tutors also help with organization and test-taking skills, so if you need help just ask. The tutor won’t know to help you with that if you don’t say something,” Gambill says.

“The best way to optimize tutoring is to come prepared,” Driskall says. “Ideally you should come with questions and the work you are struggling with.”

Tutoring is not just for students in need of help; it’s part-time work for students who excel in various subjects. As students graduate, there is a continual need for student tutors.

“We are always looking for new tutors,” Driskall says, which is a sentiment Gambill echoes. Tutoring positions are available for students in the Success Center for students with A’s in the subject they will tutor in. Success Center tutors must be registered for at least six credits. Tutoring with TOP has no credit requirement. Tutoring positions provide flexible schedules with a maximum of 10 hours a week and 19 for every two weeks, plus the convenience of working on campus.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to earn money and help others, plus they often have a lot of time to do their own homework while they wait,” Academic Services Assistant Clara Smithey says.

In an effort to further encourage student success, ASUCC student leaders organized a study-in scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 in the Success Center within the UCC library. Snacks, drinks, and dinner were offered, along with tutors consisting of teachers, peer tutors, and other volunteers to help prepare those in need of help through finals.

For information on tutoring at the Success Center, write to Marie.Gambill@umpqua.edu.

For more information on tutoring through the Transfer Opportunity Program, write to Jennifer.Driskell@umpqua.edu.