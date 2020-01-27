From left: Mia Jorgensen, Jack Adamson, Addilynn Stevenson, Rio Henrickson, Holden Schult

Trees and tots: Planting celebrates new Montessori school

When the Maple Corner Montessori school moved from Roseburg to the UCC campus, the school’s name lost its connection to the red maple which stood at the corner of their previous school site. That was fixed Wednesday, Jan. 22, by Montessori pre-schoolers who planted several maple trees, including a red one, at UCC’s Ford Childhood Enrichment Center where the school is now housed. The children also planted a dogwood and a redbud tree.