Tips for making graduation day a little easier

The days leading up to graduation can be hectic and all over the place, so having some plans can lead to a much smoother day.

UCC’s graduation is June 15, starting at 6 p.m. at the Swanson Amphitheater.

Begin by getting the big stuff out of the way first such as creating a list of who’s coming. UCC students are allowed to invite as many guests as wanted, unless rain causes the event to be moved from the outdoor Swanson Amphitheater to Jacoby. If this happens, guests will be limited to four. Consider coordinating a meet up place for friends and family after the ceremony, especially if not all of the invited guests can attend inside Jacoby in the event of rain.

Photos for before and after should be planned accordingly. Don’t stress about an expensive camera or backdrop; quick shots with friends and family may be fun and more realistic. Selfies may be a fun way to get a new perspective on a family photo. “The easiest and quickest way to shoot a selfie is to hold the camera at arms length with the lens pointing at you. Depending upon the focal length of the lens and how long your arm is, you may or may not end up with a distorted view of yourself” says Nikon at their website.

A good tip is to wear comfortable shoes for the ceremony. Students may be standing and walking for quite some time. The Swanson Amphitheater has some stairs so shoes that are worn in may be best. Uncomfortable or brand new shoes can cause blisters and scabbing. Possibly search for footwear that is both fashionable and comfortable but keep in mind that shoe selection is a personal choice. Graduates in the past have worn everything from sandals to gym shoes to heels.

Good tips for hair is to pay attention to the weather as it may ruin a hairstyle. Since graduation caps aren’t always so flattering on everyone’s face, leave time to practice placement of the cap. For some people, the cap looks better tipped back a bit. Folding the front fabric V of the cap under the board and securing it with bobby pins often looks more flattering than wearing the fabric down on the forehead. Also, the cap may cause frizz and could tangle hair, so make sure the cap is secure with three or four bobby pins that connect the cap to hair so the cap does not slip off at any point.

Other important things, like the outfit for the day, should be prepared in consideration of the weather and cap and gown color. Choosing outfit coloring that matches the cap and gown can make for a more appealing look.

Other ideas for convenient attire include sunglasses with a cord around the neck in case of sunny weather or bringing a small water bottle.

Graduation day can be a stressful time along with what comes after graduation. “Post Commencement Stress Disorder (PCSD) is a condition emerging from a diagnosis of symptoms affecting new graduates facing the task of choosing, changing or pursuing a career beyond the protective bubble provided by the traditional college campus and now amplified by the variety of different approaches to graduation and commencement that are evolving. Anxiety and stress result from experiencing a mixture of excitement and fear of the unknown,” says Bernard J. Luskin, Ed.D., in a Psychology Today article.

Remember to take it easy and not stress out too much about graduation day or the days to come after. Stress relief tools can make it harder to be affected by daily stress around. A few minutes of practice per day can help ease anxiety. “Research suggests that daily meditation may alter the brain’s neural pathways, making you more resilient to stress,” says psychologist Robbie Maller Hartman, PhD, a Chicago health and wellness coach in a WebMD article. He also suggests practicing mindfulness, exercising and reaching out to others to deeply decrease stress and anxiety.

During the graduation ceremony, don’t stress — just attempt to remember where to be and follow surrounding students.