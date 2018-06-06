The Mainstream staff summer reading picks

As the days of summer approach, classes end, the days are longer and students, staff and faculty typically have more time on their hands. With many ways to pass the extra time, reading falls by the wayside at times, especially when reading is so prevalent during classes. The Mainstream staff has some suggestions for interesting summer reads to while away the hours of the summer season.

If readers are looking for something by local talent, UCC’s bookstore has a section dedicated to local writers. Reflections of the Umpqua, a collection of works from UCC students, staff and faculty, is now available in the bookstore as well as Real Raw Hope by Rio McKee, bookstore manager.

Non-Fiction-

❧Alicia Graves, managing editor: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

Autobiography

❧Sam Homola, sports editor: Pimp, the Story of My Life by Iceberg Slim

Biography

❧Renee DeAnda, graphic designer: Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me (And Other Concerns) by Mindy Kaling

Self- Help

❧Jason Bamburg, alumni senior reporter: Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach

Fiction

❧Savanah O’Brien, social media manager: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

Fantasy/Sci-Fi

❧Bowen Briggs, graphic designer: The Pendragon Series by D.J. MacHale

❧Christian DeWeese, incoming managing editor: The Harry Potter Series, by J.K. Rowlings

❧Madalyn Pickett, reporter: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

❧Madisyn Ashcraft, reporter: The Maze Runner Series by James Dashner

❧Susan Jarvis, senior reporter: The Princess Bride by William Goldman

❧Peter Bordenave, design editor: The Dark Lord of Derkholm by Diana Wynne Jones

❧Renee DeAnda, reporter: The Iron Trials by Holly Black and Cassandra Clare

Historical Fiction

❧Charles Crosier, business manager: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

❧Melinda Benton, adviser: Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

Horror Fiction

❧Logan Martin, alumni columnist: The Keep by F. Paul Wilson

Philosophical

❧Vladimir Sovyak, senior reporter: The Stranger by Albert Camus