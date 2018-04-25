The Healthy Minds club offers campus support

UCC has a lack of mental health support on campus. The new Healthy Minds club could give students a positive outlet to discuss mental health.

Within the next 6 weeks, club president Leoana Brown and her peers will begin a mental health club for students interested who are interested in learning more about mental health and having a positive group to go to for support.

Many young adults between the ages of 15 to 25 experience at least one mental health struggle or more.

“In 2009 American College Health Association, a nationwide survey of college students at 2-4 year institutes, found that nearly 30 percent of college students reported feeling “so depressed that it was difficult to function.” reports of National Institute of Mental Health.

In today’s society, more and more people are finding out just how important mental health and well being is. Talking about problems and struggles is crucial to keeping the healthiest and happy mind.

The Healthy Minds club beginning at UCC intends on creating a positive and safe environment for any UCC student interested in learning or speaking about mental health or their story.

“Mental health can get in the way daily activities. I can get anxious and stressed in class and with school work,” current UCC student Sami Bissonnette says, “ I believe it depends on the person, but this could be a positive and helpful experience for students.”

The club plans choose a couple of students to train on listening skills and communicating with peers about mental health.

Students can partake in workshops on mental health through club activities.

Mental health and well-being can definitely be a day to day struggle, but letting it out in healthy conversations may be just what some students need within their week.

The Healthy Minds club plan to cover depression and anxiety and a wide spectrum of mental health in general, making this a positively relatable club for all are who interested.

For more information email Leanoa Brown:

800301272@student.umpqua.edu.