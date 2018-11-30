The 2018 year has been a roller-coaster, having its fair share of good and bad moments. Movies were the same; however, how many of those movies left viewers full of thrills?

I will discuss my opinion in 3 categories: good movies, OK movies and terrible movies. A golden star next to the title indicates the winner that was either the best, OK or the Worst of that category. I like to think that I’m a positive person, so I will start with the best first.

Best of 2018

“Halloween”

“Halloween” was one of my favorites this year since I am such a huge fan of the franchise. I would easily give this a five-star movie review, but I have seen other movies this year that totally killed it. I would see this movie again and recommend it for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet.

“Hereditary”

“Hereditary” was a scary movie, but it didn’t just put something scary in front of the screen. The real scares came from the viewers’ imaginations. For example, figures in the corners were even more terrifying when and if viewers finally noticed them. When my eyes finally adjusted and I could see the figure, I was truly scared. Everyone has thought they have seen a shadow or a figure in their room at least one time, and it is horrifying. I loved this movie for that exact reason.

“A Quiet Place”

“A Quiet Place” was the number one movie for me. John Krasinski totally rocked my world with his talented mind and exceptional directing skills. I once did a review on this film, and it took me a total of eight to nine pages to express my thoughts and theories about the film. I still sit at the edge of my seat each time I watch it. It takes a truly special film to do that.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was also a number one film for me only because of how much I love dinosaurs. I did have some issues with the movie like that fact that the movie does have some plot problems and there is no character growth, and Jeff Goldblum didn’t star in the film. It was a fun summer film, and I will always have a special place in my heart for dinosaurs and Jeff Goldblum.

“Overlord”

This movie really caught me off guard. I walked into this movie thinking it was about zombies, and it was, but only at the end of the film did you really get a good look at the undead. Most of the film follows a group of soldiers who are making their way through Nazi Germany. Nonetheless it was a good film, and J.J Abrams hasn’t failed me yet. I loved the amount of zombie to war ratio; however, I think the previews were misleading.

“Avengers: Infinity War”

I had been waiting for Star Lord and his gang to finally meet The Avengers, and I was not disappointed at all. It was funny, and there were many shared laughs with the audience as well as some tears I’m sure. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but I wasn’t sure which side I was on during the movie. Something to really think about during the movie is who has the right opinion. It was hard for me to decide.

OK 2018 Movies

“Incredibles 2”

I have waited a very long time to see this movie, and I was very pleased with how it turned out. However, it was very odd to see the last moments from the first film be the opening scenes for the second. It was a good family film, though. I enjoyed it.

“Venom”

Venom was a film that I originally gave a good review. It was a good film, but I do think it could have used more work in some areas such as dialogue and character development.

“Deadpool 2”

This was definitely the best comedic move of the year. I was a fan of the first movie as well as the second. However, the second film did seem less funny than the first. I’m not sure what it was that diluted some of Deadpool’s comedic value; maybe it was because he wasn’t the film’s main focus.

“The Meg”

This film is my second favorite film of 2018. Sharks, Dinosaurs and Zombies have always been the way to my heart and always will be. It isn’t in the best movie’s category only because, yes, I loved it, but, no, I wasn’t impressed. It was a cool summer blockbuster, but it wasn’t really anything I hadn’t seen before.

“Mile 22”

What happens when you mix Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohen and Ronda Rousey? An action packed film. This was an OK movie; unfortunately, it wasn’t high on my movie radar. I enjoyed it enough to not fall asleep, but it was hard to like any character. There was hardly enough of it to feel bad when someone died. This was very disappointing.

Terrible 2018 Movies

“The Nun”

This is the absolute worst film of this year. Perhaps I should say it was the worst horror film of this year. This film was blown out of proportion in the sense that it was advertised to be so much scarier that it was. The production company came out with a video of a jump scare which was supposedly banned for being “too scary.” This was just a way to hype up the film, though it did not work out in their favor. After this, they promoted this film as the year’s scariest movie, and they were dead wrong. No pun intended. I would have been scared a whole lot more if they hadn’t shown some scenes in the preview. It really just took away the impact and tension knowing what was to come.

“The Predator”

I don’t know whose idea it was to cast Keegan-Michael Key. Don’t get me wrong, he is a good actor, and I enjoy a lot of his work, but “The Predator” wasn’t supposed to be a comedy. I wasn’t sure how to feel about this movie, but I certainly didn’t walk out of the theater liking it.