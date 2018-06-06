Summer job tips: impressing an employer

The sun is shining, the birds are singing and spring term is nearing its end. Summer is just around the corner and UCC students can start preparing for the future by getting a summer job.

Have a resume prepared and updated: The sooner the better. Interviewers and most employee seekers will ask for a resume, so it’s best to have one ready. Academic advisors can help students create a resume. The UCC website states, “Make an appointment (preferred). To make an appointment with your assigned academic advisor, log into your student self-service and from the main menu choose “Make Advisor Appointments Here.” You will log in to AdvisorTrac the same way you logged into your student self-service using your UCC student ID number (800XXXXXX) and then your password/pin. Follow the prompts on the left side of the page.

Have at least 3 references ready to go: Interviewers will be looking for professional references. A great way to get a good reference is to simply ask neighbors, professors, academic advisors, volunteer leaders and coaches who have good opinions of you. Networking with these types of mentors can provide adequate personal references. However, make sure to ask your reference giver ahead of time if they can be used for a reference. Good references are essential for landing a good job.

Narrow the search: Decide what type of summer job is right for you, and consider looking for a job that will be useful for your future career aspirations. For example, are you interested in working with children? Are you considering a Natural Resources degree? Then check out the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website for summer openings. UCC Teachers may know of job openings or summer positions in career fields that students are interested in. It never hurts to ask, anyway. Try looking for jobs such as a kids’ camp counselor, or summer tutoring programs. Narrowing the job search will save time and lead you into a job you’ll enjoy.

Be persistent: Don’t forget about online applications; but also apply in-person as often as possible. It can take some time to find a job, so don’t give up the first time you reach out and don’t land the job.

Be prepared for the possibility of rejection: It can be tough to face rejection or get turned down by a company. However, it is important not to take the rejection personally and to build up a tolerance to the possibility of not getting the first job you apply for. An article from www.slate.com showed that, “Only 25 percent of American teens have summer jobs.”

There are local opportunities for those looking for jobs. Some places in Roseburg are already hiring for summer work, and job postings are located on the UCC campus by Ben Horvath’s office in the Student Center. There are several posted for forestry, including fire positions. Horvath is located by the financial aid office and can give more information.