Last year, a British Broadcasting Corporation, or BBC, and Women’s Media Center’s study revealed that 65 percent of girls do not think there are enough strong characters in movies. The study also found that 85 percent of girls age 10 to 19 want to see more female superheroes.

If 85 percent of girls want to see more female superheroes, then why have only five full length-female superhero movies ever been made?

Children all across the world look up to superheros. Superheroes help the underdog, provide a moral compass, and save the day. The BBC study also showed that watching superheroes in movies make girls feel strong, brave, confident and even inspired.

Because superheroes impact children so strongly, they should encompass many physical appearances and all genders. Every person, no matter what they look like, should be able to look up to a relatable hero.

Women have been kicking ass on film for decades now, so it is about time for the superhero genre to get with the program. Examples of these female heroes are in films like Sigourney Weaver in “Alien,” Linda Hamilton in “Terminator,” Charlize Theron from “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and both Daisy Ridley and Carrie Fisher in “Star Wars.” These films are not only memorable but they show that a person’s character is what makes a hero, not their gender.

No film this year better culminates the female hero than the new “Captain Marvel”, which came out March 8, 2019. This movie is by no means perfect, although its message and Captain Marvel star (played by academy award winning actress Brie Larson), shine through the imperfections.

Captain Marvel is also known as Vers. Vers is an alien soldier taking part in a intergalactic war between her race, the Kree, and an enemy race, the Skrull. When she crashes on Earth, she meets a younger Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson, and the two embark on a mission to save Earth.

The dynamic between Nick Fury and Captain Marvel create some of the best sequences of the movie. Marvel and Fury play off of each remarkably well too on screen because of the buddy cop dynamic between the two. Their banter during a break in scene delivers some memorable laughs and an unforgettable chemistry.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck had previously only directed small indie films, and it shows. The action sequences are almost unwatchable due to the lighting that obscures entire scenes. This along with poor camera placement was upsetting because Captain Marvel is such an interesting character that audiences will want to see her fighting to save the day.

The movie also never seems to find its voice. Past Marvel movies stood out from each other by delivering a unique feel to a traditional movie formula, but Captain Marvel feels bland and devoid of any style. Even though the story does deliver a twist on the good vs. evil story, its lack of soul makes the movie’s vibe falls flat.

Despite all of the movie’s flaws, the meaning of the film still overshadows its shortcomings. During a dramatic scene in the final acts of the movie, Marvel reveals her lack of confidence in her abilities, but shows a more humanistic side to her character as she admits and conquers those fears. Captain Marvel is an inspiring feminist driven portrayal that will leave fans wanting more of her.

Captain Marvel’s character is a fresh addition to the Marvel cinematic universe that will inspire girls and boys alike for years to come.