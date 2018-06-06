Students select retiring psychology professor as their teacher of the year

Those graduating and attending commencement should know that Jan Woodcock is the student-selected faculty commencement speaker and will be speaking briefly at graduation.

As this is Woodcock’s last term at UCC, we at The Mainstream had some fun questions to ask her:

Q: When did you first start at UCC?

A: I’ve been at UCC for 24 years.

Q: What’s your best/favorite memory from your time at UCC?

A: Watching students figure out over a year or two how capable, bright, and worthy they are.

Q: What’s the first meal you’re going to eat after retirement?

A: Probably something from Starbucks drive-thru.

Q: What kind of plans are in the future?

A: Travel to Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Russia, Africa, Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador in the first year. Haven’t decided exactly where in the second year. Maybe Greece, Austria, Croatia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

Q: What’s something you’re going to miss?

A: The view of the trees and the river through the window in Jackson Hall 18.

Q: What’s your favorite quote and by who?

A: “The larger the island of knowledge, the longer the shoreline of wonder.” Huston Smith

Q: And finally, if you could give a piece of advice to incoming fall students, what would you say?

A: “Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and try to love the questions themselves…” –Rainer Maria Rilke

This journey is one to enjoy.

— Jan Woodcock