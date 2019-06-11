When you think of the word “mainstream,” one may associate the word with normal or conventional, but The Mainstream Student Newspaper is anything but.

Racing to finish deadlines, high-speed chases in golf carts, and singing karaoke in the center of campus are all regular activities of UCC student newspaper.

The opportunity to become more involved with the campus, and to work with such creative students is an experience I will always cherish.

Thanks to The Mainstream, I’ve had the opportunities to travel to a different country, to learn alongside students in field courses, and to discover more about myself than ever before.

Melinda Benton is not only the strongest, most hardworking woman I have ever met, but she is an inspiration to me. Melinda Benton is one of the first professor’s I’ve had at UCC, and she has time and time again proven to be the most influential part of my college experience. Through her advising and the help of my fellow classmates, I’ve developed into a better writer and a better person.

She doesn’t just teach, she’s your number 1 supporter, your best friend, and the person to hold you responsible, (which we all need sometimes).

I plan to move up to Corvallis and continue my education at OSU, where I will work on environmentalism and hopefully eco journalism. None of this would be possible without the help and guidance I have received from Melinda Benton and The Mainstream. -Susan Jarvis