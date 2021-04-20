UCC provides financial workshops covering college funding and more.

Student support and engagement activities kick off for Spring term

Finding activities and social community can be difficult under pandemic restrictions. UCC clubs and organizations, while quiet, are still open for student participation. Several clubs opted to take a break during the lockdowns, but organizations like the UCC student body government ASUCC, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the UCC Mainstream and Queer Student Alliance are still active, meeting and recruiting.

Dean of Student Engagement Marjan Coester has announced a collection of upliftment events kicking off beginning spring term 2021.

Coester said, “River Hawk Support events offered cover a variety of needs including, motivational materials, stress management, college and career coaching as well as community connection and involvement.”

Join Zoom on Friday nights for a night of fun playing bingo, trivia and more.

Coester herself will be hosting a drop-in event titled “Monday Morning Motivation,” which is supposed to provide inspiration to students every Monday starting Apr. 5 from 9-10 a.m. She is also hosting “Friday Fun at Four” featuring bingo, trivia, games and more, every Friday at 4 p.m.

Dan Ruch, enrollment and transfer advisor, is offering Career Coaching every Tuesday, starting April 6 through May 25 from 12-1 p.m. Students are invited to attend all workshops or check the schedule and drop in based on personal need. Dan is also offering “Transfer Thursday” from 3-4 p.m.; Apr. 8-May 27, a workshop discussing the ins and outs of transferring to University.

Accessibility Services Coordinator Les Rogers is presenting Tools for College, covering apps and skills to increase efficiency and productivity. These two classes are offered Tuesday Apr. 20 and Apr.27 from 2-3pm.

UCC staff are hosting number of events related to financing school.

“How to Pay for College”, a discussion on applications and funding, will be held Monday, Apr. 19 and 26 from 3-4pm hosted by Chelsea Hansen. Kasey Hovik, a financial aid specialist in default management at UCC, will be hosting “Need, Unmet Need, and Cost: Coming up with a Plan for Success” every Tuesday from 3-4pm. Finally, Ben Horvath, UCC financial aid advisor, will be hosting weekly zoom sessions every Wednesday from 1-2pm for all Financial Aid questions.

Transfer Opportunity Program (TRiO) students are encouraged to attend Destiny Hunt’s, “TRiO Tuesday” meetings from 3-4pm. These meetings will explain the program.

Additionally, staff is also providing a number of resource and wellness meetings.

UCC still provides access to peer mentors who are available via Zoom and over the phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Hillary Haslisp, UCC success navigator, will be hosting Campus and Community Resources, teaching campus support and resources to aid student success. Hanna Culbertson, UCC’s life coach hosts two events, Wellness Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 weekly and Stress Management group every Thursday from 2-3pm. Erin Ritchie, UCC’s CARE advocate with Peace at Home, is continuing to host “A Window Between the Worlds,” an art healing workshop offered every Tuesday from 10 to11 a.m.

ASUCC offers student services and Peer Mentor services as well as events.

Peer Mentors are available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist students with navigating the college process, community resources, communication resource and filling out forms. Leadership Lunch is offered every Friday, noon to 1 p.m. starting Apr. 9 where students and staff bring a sack lunch and will be discussing activities and leadership topics.

The Student Services program provides students with assistance when needed during each term. The program offers aid in the form of transportation assistance, school supplies, a textbook reserve, and supplemental food boxes among its other available services.

ASUCC also facilitates student clubs. Students are encouraged to participate in clubs and information for creating a new club is available at the ASUCC Clubs and Organizations website. Many clubs are currently taking new members or are looking for students to take leadership positions. For example, PTK is currently looking for officers, and ASUCC has senator and officer positions open.

“Participating in clubs, events and activities, even virtually, is one way to develop soft skills employers want and is also a great way to connect with other students and the campus community,” Coester said.

To stay current on ASUCC activities and services like and follow the ASUCC Facebook page. Students can also now access the Hawk Hangout Canvas shell, created by PTK and ASUCC, to get more involved in the UCC campus community and get the latest information about clubs and events. Students can reach out to Coester for more information.

