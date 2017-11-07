  • Basketball-Alumni-Game-Dinner-slider.jpg?fit=1000%2C1000
    The student athletes, their coaches and the athletic director have raised over $12,000 through eTeamSponsor pages.

Student athletes, athletic director, coaches raising funds through eTeamSponsor

   UCC’s athletic programs are engaged in multiple fundraising activities to help support team expenses. The wrestling department is running a donation campaign through eTeamSponsor.

   At this point, the UCC men’s wrestling eTeamSponsor pages have raised $5,112 and say that donations “will contribute towards expenses required for travel, team gear, wrestling room and competition equipment.”

   UCC men’s basketball eTeamSponsor pages have raised $5,180 in total.

   UCC women’s basketball eTeamSponsor pages have raised $12,300.

   Combined, all three sports have raised $22,592 at time of printing with Athletic Director Craig Jackson raising $11,381 of that total to date.

   Donations can be given by phone at (800) 986-6128 or by visiting the team’s eTeamSponsor pages. For more information to donate contact Athletic Director Craig Jackson at 541-440-7729

   The men’s basketball team will also be celebrating 50th season with an alumni game and dinner Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. The game is open to the public and free. The dinner afterwards is exclusive for alumni members and their families.