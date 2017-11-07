Student athletes, athletic director, coaches raising funds through eTeamSponsor

UCC’s athletic programs are engaged in multiple fundraising activities to help support team expenses. The wrestling department is running a donation campaign through eTeamSponsor.

At this point, the UCC men’s wrestling eTeamSponsor pages have raised $5,112 and say that donations “will contribute towards expenses required for travel, team gear, wrestling room and competition equipment.”

UCC men’s basketball eTeamSponsor pages have raised $5,180 in total.

UCC women’s basketball eTeamSponsor pages have raised $12,300.

Combined, all three sports have raised $22,592 at time of printing with Athletic Director Craig Jackson raising $11,381 of that total to date.

Donations can be given by phone at (800) 986-6128 or by visiting the team’s eTeamSponsor pages. For more information to donate contact Athletic Director Craig Jackson at 541-440-7729

The men’s basketball team will also be celebrating 50th season with an alumni game and dinner Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. The game is open to the public and free. The dinner afterwards is exclusive for alumni members and their families.