Douglas County educators are working to double the percentage of students proficient or advance in math and science. Only about 42 percent of all Oregon students (elementary, middle, and high school) for 2016-17 met the progress measure and only about 43 percent met the intermediate level (level 3) for math, according to the Oregon Statewide Report Card.

The 2019 Steam Extravaganza took place on campus Saturday, May 18. This free event was put on by the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub. The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub works together to unite schools and engage students in interactive events and workshops.

Papermaking booth

STEAM stands for science, education, engineering, and mathematics. The “A” was added by Douglas County to represent art and recognize its importance in the linking between stem subjects and creative thinking and innovation, according to their website.

STEAM Extravaganza encouraged the community and students to explore and play in all the “STEAM” subject areas. Students, as well as families and children explored their creative side, while still keeping the math and science components integrated. Some events included a solar system walk, a junior robotics demonstration, drone demos and competitions, and rocket building and launching, and many more. Interactive activities for all ages were available, from pre-school to adult. Guests were provided tours of UCC sites involved in the STEAM program and information on STEAM related courses that can lead to different job opportunities.