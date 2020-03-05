Kacy Buxton / The Mainstream

Spring break: Activities in the local area to enjoy with family and friends

For students, spring break from March 22 to 29 is a time to forget about homework and hang out with family and friends. Douglas County offers many forms of entertainment that are options for spending time away from UCC.

Depending on the weather, outdoor options for exploring are everywhere; this includes Susan Creek Falls, 29 miles east of Roseburg. The trail to the falls is 0.8-mile rated easy for hiking. “The scenic 50-foot waterfall plunges over moss-lined rock cliffs,” according to the Umpqua National Forest Service’s website. To get to Susan Creek Falls trail, from I-5 take the 124 Roseburg exit and follow signs to Highway 138 East. Once on this highway, the trail will start shortly before milepost 29 on the left side of the road. Also, across from the trail there is a picnic area available.

Closer to Roseburg, two hiking trails can be found, one is the Roseburg Park Loop and the other is known as I-5 Trail. The Roseburg Park Loop in total is 5.1 miles long and can be accessed at the Roseburg Visitors Center, Gaddis Park, Riverfront Park, Stewart Park, and Riverside Park. This trail forms a rough figure-eight as it moves through several of the community’s parks. Stewart Park a good place to bring your family as it has picnic places and has a playground for the post-hike.

The I-5 Trail, total length 4.1 miles, is separated into two sections each about 2 miles. The northern part of the trail begins at North West Garden Valley Boulevard and heads south along I-5 intersecting the Roseburg Park Loop, later ending at Kendal Street. The southern part of the trail then picks up at the Fairgrounds and the Douglas County Museum, by the South Umpqua River where Museum Drive and Frear Street intersect. It then continues south along I-5 and ends at the end of Carnes Road in Green. This trail does not offer much parking, except at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The trail is also appropriate for bikes.

Located in Winston, not only is Wildlife Safari a good place to hang out with friends and family, it is also a non-profit organization, so all the money earned goes directly to the care of the animals. To get to the park from I-5 take exit 119 and continue along highway 99/42. Turn onto North West Lookingglass Road, then turn left onto Safari Road and follow the signs into the park. They have a free walk through Safari Village, where you can find cheetahs, alligators, cougars, a petting zoo, and more. Starting March 9th through Nov 3, the village and gift shop are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..

A drive through safari is also available, the prices for the park are $21.95 for adults, $15.95 for children, and $18.95 for seniors. There is also a discount for veterans. “Veterans do receive 10% off their carload while active duty get in for free and their family or guests get in for the 10% off amount,” says Michael Burns, marketing assistant at Wildlife Safari. “Wildlife Safari is a 600 acre Drive-Thru animal park. Driving your own vehicle, it takes about 1 ½ hours to complete,” according to Wildlife Safari’s website. The drive through is open year-round, and the hours from March 9th to Nov 7 is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

During spring break Wildlife Safari is hosting a Wildlife Detectives camp for children. For ages 4-7, it starts at 9 a.m. and goes till 3 p.m. on March 23rd and 24th. Then for ages 8-11, it also starts 9 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m. on March 25th and 26th. The cost per child is, for non-members is $60 and for members $55.

Also, they are having many other activities starting up during spring break, their spring break schedule runs from March 13th to April 19. “This is the time of the year when we open up our feed booth in the Asian section, our camel rides start up again, brand new animal encounters start up, and the train gets up and running as well,” says Burns. To find more information on encounters and activities, a schedule can be found here.

Roseburg also offers several spring break entertainment opportunists at the Roseburg Cinema, a place frequented by movie fans. The general pricing of movies for adults is $7.50 before 5 p.m. and $9.50 after, with the pricing of 3D movies starting at $10.00 and going to $12.00. For kids, seniors, and military, the staring price is $7.25 and the evening price stays the same. The price of 3D movies starts at $9.75 and stays the same for evening showings. Roseburg Cinema is located on 1750 NW Hughwood Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471.

On Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, TenDown Bowling, besides bowling, provides party rooms, redemption and arcade games, and a concession bar as well as bowling. The bowling areas at TenDown Bowling are Splitz Lanes and Strikes Lanes. Splitz Lanes is made up of 10 lanes and is lounge style bowling with restaurant and bar service at your lane. On weekdays after 5 p.m. and all-day Sunday the price is $4.25. On weekdays, Monday through Friday, before 5 p.m. the price is $4. On the weekend the price goes to $4.75. Also, an hourly rental is provided, which is per hour per lane with a max of eight people, it costs $39.95.

Strike Lanes is made up of 24 lanes and is traditional style bowling. The cost by the game on weekdays after 5 p.m. is $4 this price is also for weekends before 5 p.m. and all-day Sunday. The price for weekdays before 5 p.m. is $3.75. For weekends after 5 p.m. it costs $4.25. As with the Splitz Lanes, there is an hourly rental that is per hour per game, with eight people max, for Strikes Lanes it is $29.95. Renting bowling shoes costs $3 for either Splitz or Strikes Lanes.

