Winter wet weather has added to an already rising fatal crash total, both locally and nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Authority, “Traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over the past year, even as driving has declined.”

According to the NHTSA, “Traffic deaths in the first quarter saw an increase of 27%.” The national data revealed that the regional zone encompassing Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Montana had the second-highest rate increase.

Two hands are always better than one and Swanson suggests using a recommended two-hand position.

ODOT also reported 366 traffic fatalities in 2021, compared to 301 in 2020.

Not only that, but “pandemic-related restrictions” also contribute to the rising crash rates. Less traffic contributes to increased driver speed and stay-at-home orders keep drivers from exercising their driving skills.

While there is not much that individuals can do to resolve the number of “pandemic-related restrictions” contributing to the rising crash rates, they can take personal responsibility for their driving skills with vehicle and situational awareness.

The NHTSA is warning against engaging in risky behavior while driving. Activities such as speeding, not wearing seat belts, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are all factors drivers have immediate control over.

Hands at 9 and 3 are just as safe as Hands at 10 and 2 according to Swanson.

Vehicle maintenance, mindfulness, as well as defensive driving methods are the next important proactive steps individual drivers can take in reducing fatal crash numbers.

“Confidence in your abilities and maintaining your vehicle are the foundation of successful driving skills,” Gary Swanson, UCC youth and adult driving instructor, said in a phone interview. Swanson shared his instructor wisdom for minor adjustments to any driver’s routine to help improve the fatality numbers.

The first tip is to avoid driving in inclement weather; wait to leave until the worst of a storm has passed or pull over if visibility drops to less than three car lengths.

The second tip relates to vehicle preparation. “Walking around your car before getting in can prevent many hazards from becoming potentially dangerous issues,” Swanson said.

Drivers should visually scan the car and tires as well as the areas around and below the vehicle upon approach. In wet weather driving, well-inflated tires with quality tread depth provide the traction needed to keep vehicles steady on the road.

Cleaning windows and mirrors as well as setting the defrost are important before hitting the winter roads.

Check your tread using an upside-down penny to ensure the tread reaches at least the top of Lincoln’s head for proper tread depth. Drivers should also be looking at tire pressure regularly because daily fluctuations in air temperature can affect tire pressure.

Drivers should check the lights and wipers when walking the vehicle perimeter as well. Emergency weather can be a catastrophic time to discover issues with basic vehicle safety equipment.

Drivers should also consider how the color, size and shape of a vehicle might affect its visibility and watch how those factors affect a driver’s ability to easily see other vehicles.

Newer vehicles may be equipped with automatic lights with adjustable settings, but this is not always the case. It is important to be familiar with the vehicle’s safety equipment and remember to use headlights in inclement weather and within 30 minutes after sunrise and before sunset when visibility is lowest. Never use hazard lights when driving in the rain.

Upon entering the vehicle during the winter months, drivers should turn on the defrost and make adjustments to sound, mirrors and seating while securing loose items, fastening seat belts and securely placing driving comforts such as beverages within reach.

Once on the road in wet winter weather, drivers should be aware of the need for extra travel time. Wet roads mean it is important to maintain speeds at or below posted legal speeds and give more room between vehicles because it may take longer for vehicles to come to a complete stop.

Extra space allows drivers to avoid hard braking or sudden movements that might lead to hydroplaning, an event that occurs when tires skid on the surface of water on a road allowing the tires to lose all traction resulting in the loss of control of the vehicle. Keep in mind that under normal conditions there should be a least one car length between vehicles for every ten miles per hour increment.

Hydroplaning can feel like driving a boat with no rutter if drivers don’t learn how to respond.

Another good tip is to avoid using cruise control during wet weather. Reducing speed by easing off the accelerator is one way drivers prevent traction loss which is not always possible while using cruise control.

Hydroplaning can be a frightening experience if drivers don’t know what to do. As the vehicle starts to hydroplane, gently ease off the gas and avoid steering. Allow the vehicle to slow down until the tires regain contact with the road. If the vehicle begins to skid, briefly turn into the skid, continuing to steer in the direction of the skid until the tires make traction again. Once the vehicle regains traction, realign the wheels in the vehicle’s intended direction. Avoid slamming on the brakes, which can make it harder to control the vehicle.

If ever a driver finds the brakes have failed, the first thing to do is to ease off the gas then immediately pump the brake pedal. Brakes are a hydraulic system and pumping the brake can allow the pressure to build back up or push an air bubble through the line. If pumping the brake pedal does not work, slowly engage the parking brake until the vehicle comes to a full stop.

Driving at or below posted speed limits in poor weather prevents skid accidents.

When driving in winter weather, it is also important to be mindful of the hand position on the steering wheel. Hard rain and gusty winds can easily push vehicles off the road. Swanson recommends two hands on the steering wheel at all times, but especially in wet windy conditions. “Ten and two are not necessarily standard. It is important to find hand placements that are comfortable, but best is somewhere between nine and three if the steering wheel were a clock face,” Swanson said.

Another overlooked component of wet weather driving is to be aware of standing water, pedestrians, large trucks and buses. The spray created by tires can reduce your visibility and splash pedestrians. Whenever possible, avoid driving full speed through standing water.

“Driving in hazardous conditions can be intimidating for even the most seasoned drivers,” Swanson said. He suggests practicing strategies for driving skills like smooth braking, planning for extra time, imagining what-if driving scenarios and planning for the safest driving route.

Swanson also suggested practicing something as simple as braking with an open cup of water in the car can help immensely improve basic driving skills.

For more information on UCC’s driver education course, contact Community Workforce Training at phone number 541-440-4668.