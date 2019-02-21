The RiverHawks men’s wrestling team placed fourth overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association West District Championships in Idaho on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Adam Lamb (285 pounds), Nathan Kiddo (125) and Sawyer Myers (141) all competed for the top district spot in their weight classes, with each ultimately finishing second. UCC wrestlers Braydon Wright (157) and Garrett Russell (149) topped their opponents to finish in third place in their weight classes.

These win qualified all five freshman wrestlers for the NJCAA National Tournament, despite the program only being in its second year. The five wrestlers are preparing for their matches March 1 and 2 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“I’m preparing for nationals the same way I prepare for any competition; it’s just another day at the job, and as the time gets closer, I focus in more and more,” Adam Lamb said of his upcoming match. “This season has been a very long six months. It has included pre-season workouts, sometimes consisting of grueling 6 a.m. workouts three days a week, and practice every day from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Beyond all the hard work, blood, sweat, bumps and bruises, I’ve formed tight bonds with my team.”

The RiverHakws will wrap up their season on the road when they compete at the NJCAA National Championships. The wrestlers have shared that they are eager to hit the mat and prove they are among the top competitors in the country.

“As a true freshman, it felt good to beat a wrestler ranked fourth in the heavyweight class to put myself in this position. I was pleasantly surprised when I qualified for nationals; then I realized that I added another month to the already long season and knew it was time to get prepared and refocused for nationals,” Lamb explained.