Riverhawks emerge victorious from the courts

Women’s basketball obliterate Lane, 77-58

The women’s basketball team’s 2017 basketball season started off strong after defeating the 2016 Northwest Athletic Conference Champions Lane Titans, 77-58, Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Riverhawk nest in Roseburg, Oregon.

UCC entered the game ready for a clash with the Titans as both teams were fighting for the top spot in the South region. The Riverhawks started the game off slowly, giving Lane an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter, but eventually UCC picked up speed. “It was a big game. Both teams hadn’t lost yet, and it was played at home,” head coach Dave Stricklin said. “We didn’t want to lose here at home and have to go to Lane and now have to beat them at Lane to get a tie.”

The Riverhawks especially imposed their will against the Titans in the rebounding category. As a team, UCC collected 58 total rebounds, with 25 coming off the offensive glass. That effort led to 23 second-chance points for UCC and played a crucial part in sealing the win.

Forwards Jordan Stotler and Dajanay “Daisy” Powell both had double doubles in the game. Stotler posted a game-high 24 points and gathered an impressive 18 rebounds. Powell also had an incredible outing with 14 points and 15 rebounds. “Daisy is so unbelievably strong, and Jordan is so long and athletic,” coach Dave Stricklin said. “The two of them complement each other so well.”

After putting Lane in the rear view mirror, the Riverhawks then met the Clackamas Cougars on home court. The women defeated the Cougars again 65-39 in Roseburg after winning four of the last nine meetings against Clackamas.

The Riverhawks have now won six games in a row, bringing their overall season record to 17-2 and 6-0 against regional opponents. Both of UCC’s losses came in the month of December: one loss against Lane, 78-69, the other against Lower Columbia, 72-69. UCC can boast about defeating defending NWAC champions Lane. The Riverhawks have won six of their last 10 games against Lane, dating back to the 2013-2014 season.

UCC’S final game against frequent rival Lane will be played in Eugene on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Gymnasium 202 off Gonyea Road.