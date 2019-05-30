The February snowstorm led to the loss of many campus trees. To counteract the losses, ASUCC put together a tree planting ceremony.

The snowpocalypse, also known as Snowstorm Ryan, left the once beautiful campus looking in ruins with down trees and fallen debris. Pamela Goodwin, the ASUCC Event Coordinator, noticed both staff and student concern about the campus’s appearance. “I am a firm believer that, if you don’t like something, find a way to change it.” To make that change, clubs came together on Friday, May 10 to replant trees on UCC’s campus.

A total of 16 trees were planted. Staff and students planted six trees in front of Tapyota Hall. Trees were also planted in front of Community Workforce Training, the Bookstore, Educational Support Building, Jacoby, Technology Center and behind the Student Center. Three newly fresh planted trees can be spotted in the center of campus as well.

Groups who came to participate in the ceremony include of the Geology Cub, Nerd Herd, The Mainstream, Automotive-River Hawk Wrenches, the campus chapter of the National Student Nursing Association, Veterans of UCC, peer mentors, Skills USA, Forestry Club, Queer Students Alliance (QSA), Poly Club, and Phi Theta Kappa.

RiverHawk Wrenches

Phi Theta Kappa

Staff from UCC’s Grounds and Facilities (Steve and Jim), Student Engagement Enrollment and Advising, Steve Loosley from the UCC board came to the ceremony as well as President Debra Thatcher and Office of Communications and Marketing Director Tiffany Coleman.

“You should be recognized for the work you have done,” Pamela Goodwin said as she took pictures of the clubs that planted trees. The following Monday, ASUCC held an event to dedicate each tree to the clubs that planted them. Every club received a certificate to show the work that they did and to commemorate the clubs.

The trees cost about $900 in all. Evergreen Nursery gave the school a discount to help contribute to the rebirth of the campus. Goodwin says, “It was well worth the cost, to see our campus community come together to help rebuild and care about something like the way our beautiful campus can shine. Wanting to restore that was amazing. Our campus is strong and we show it every time we get together for the purpose of our school.”

The best part of the event for Goodwin was “seeing how much people — students, staff and faculty — care about our school.”

