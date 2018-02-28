Reducing stress in the final weeks of the term

The last few weeks of the term can be stressful. Finding different ways of coping can help to relieve some of that stress.

All of these tips can help reduce stress in the next few weeks while all the first 3 are tips that can help for a lifetime.

A good place to start is by eating healthy. There are numerous benefits to eating healthy. When it comes to studying, eating whatever may be convenient can have some negative effects. According to the Time.com “the quick calories of processed carbohydrates will ultimately leave you exhausted.” Veggies, whole grains and lean protein can go a long way. For example, a ham sandwich on whole wheat bread with a side of baby carrots has just the right balance you need.

For the times when those quick calories leave you feeling exhausted, having some tips to get more sleep can help. According to Time.com, “pulling an all-nighter is one of the worst things you can do.” Healthy sleeping works best at home. Sleep deprived brains do not retain information that may be vital to your finals. If you have some trouble sleeping, one suggestion is to try making a nightly routine and sticking to it.

One thing you might add to a nightly routine would be a small workout session a few hours before bed. Which also ties into the next tip for reducing stress, exercise. Taking a walk around campus or joining an exercise class are just two ways to stay active. Whatever route you take, ThoughtCo.com website site recommends that you try to do it for at least 30 minutes.

One of the biggest tips to follow is silencing social media accounts. While studying intently can cause fatigue, breaking up studying into small doses is not a good idea either. According to Time.com “checking news headlines can lead to an entire afternoon of watching hilarious cat videos and reading celebrity gossip.” One suggestion is to try using it as motivation to do work. Social media could be a reward for hard work and studying instead of a distraction.

If one way of studying isn’t cutting it for all your classes, try using different methods of studying for individual courses. According to Time.com, the human brain is not programmed to focus on one thing for extended amounts of time. Finding what works for you is key. Once you have found it, try to stick to it. There may be some trial and error until you find what works.

The last and final tip is to verify details related to those final due dates. One way to cause unnecessary stress is by waiting until the last minute to check the time and date and even the place of your finals. Time.com recommends that you are “absolutely sure that you know when (and where) your final will be held.” Once those last few details have come together, it should not be long until studying becomes a breeze.