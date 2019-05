The UCC bookstore roof, damaged from heavy snows in March, is being repaired by Roseburg Roofing. To help fund the bookstore roof repair, $150,000 was transferred from UCC’s general fund, according to the May UCC board report.

The old roof was removed and new roofing material installed during a period of sunny skies in late April and early May. The bookstore was open during the process with taping around the sidewalk to protect students and staff.