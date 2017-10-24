Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sells Wine Jar Planters

Imagine coming home from a long work day, taking off your shoes, grabbing a bottle of wine, and splashing some water inside because that wine bottle now contains your very own succulent! Umpqua Community College’s Alpha Sigma Upsilon honor society, a chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa, are taking an innovative approach on how to repurpose old wine bottles.

They are selling recycled wine bottles as unique, upcycled plant containers varying in price, shape and size. Alpha Sigma Upsilon honor society is hosting the wine jar planter fundraiser on campus from now up to “at least until January,” stated President of Alpha Sigma Upsilon, Jamie Vallotton.

Small planters cost 12$, medium planters are 15$ and large planters cost 20$.

According to Vallotton, The Alpha Sigma Upsilon charter wine bottles contain succulents. Sales are intended to raise funds for the club, and also to provide members the opportunity to attend the Catalyst Convention this year in Kansas City, Missouri. Last year, UCC had four students from Phi Theta Kappa attend the convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Sigma Upsilon charter has also been getting together, discussing events and fundraisers in the near future.

Any students with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher is eligible for the club, according to the UCC website. The club meets in the Riverhawk Bistro cafeteria every Friday at noon.

According to the Phi Theta Kappa website, the club strives to recognize and encourage scholarships among two-year college students.