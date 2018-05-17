Pell Grant now funds summer in full

The Pell Grant now funds summer term starting this summer for students who have taken at least six credits this spring term. Summer payments will no longer deduct from previous or future term’s Pell Grant funds like they did in the past.

This change is retroactive, meaning funds students spent for last year’s summer term were returned. “This past winter term we identified all students who had attended (the previous) summer term and adjusted their spring term Pell Grant,” said Michelle Bergmann, UCC’s financial aid director. “Each student was notified by email of their increased eligibility. This was done well before registration of spring term so that students were aware that they had more funds available and didn’t necessarily have to adjust their enrollment as they had in previous years.”

Current students who have registered for summer courses, prior to May 17, will automatically get the Pell Grant money they have applied for; however, UCC will take longer to credit the summer money to students’ accounts because Banner is not setup yet for all four terms. Current students who register for summer term after May 17 must check their email for a summer funding document, complete the document and either email it to financialaid@umpqua.edu or return the competed form to the financial aid office which is open most Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, once summer term starts, the office is usually closed on Fridays.

In addition to the summer term funding, the Pell Grant will increase from $5,920 to $6,095 for the 2018-19 school year.