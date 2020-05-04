Picture from wikipedia

Organic chemistry trains students to use creative thinking

Organic chemistry. For most people, it brings to mind complicated theories about atoms and molecules with little relevance or importance outside of the chemistry lab. However, according to Sean Breslin, an Umpqua Community College organic chemistry instructor, nothing could be further from the truth. But first, what even is organic chemistry?

Sean Breslin

“Organic chemistry is the chemistry of a really specific and special element, which is carbon. Carbon is special in the world of chemistry because it can form four bonds, which enables it to make an infinite number of molecules with different geometries and structures,” says Breslin. “In organic chemistry we look at the chemistry of carbon primarily, but also how it interacts with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements.”

Key to understanding the relevance of organic chemistry is in the role organic compounds play in biology, says Breslin. Rather than just abstruse theories about molecular interactions, the reactions of organic chemistry play an indispensable role in the chemistry of life.

When students first study organic chemistry it can seem completely unrelated to previous chemistry courses. General chemistry courses, which are often prerequisites for organic courses, are heavy of quantitative reasoning and analysis. The majority of general chemistry problems involve calculations. In contrast, organic chemistry requires much more qualitative reasoning.

“Organic chemistry really requires a different way of thinking. As anyone who has taken a general chemistry course knows, in general chemistry it can feel like you’re just calculating moles all day long. Organic chemistry is more like learning a new language,” says Breslin. “Sometimes solving organic chemistry problems reminds me of solving sudoku problems, except that organic chemistry has tremendous power to improve our lives.”

This new way of thinking is one of the key benefits students gain from serious study of organic chemistry. Students preparing for medical, dental, veterinary, or pharmacy school must take organic chemistry for admission into a professional program and learning these new thinking skills is a steppingstone to success in their future careers.

“While not discounting the value organic chemistry as science, I really feel that the mode of thinking students learn in organic chemistry is one of the biggest benefits for organic students,” says Breslin. “The ability to see a complex system and apply general patterns to solve problems and come up with original analyses is extremely important. Organic chemistry helps students develop insight and ideas for problem solving rather than just memorize information.”

Organic chemistry can also be used a predictor of success in a professional program. Research has shown that students who do well in an organic chemistry course often are able to perform well in the rigors of a professional curriculum.

“While its not to say that students can’t rise above a poor performance in organic chemistry and become a spectacular doctor, organic chemistry can be used as a 1,000-foot view of a candidate by professional programs,” says Breslin. “A lot of introductory science classes require the ability to remember facts and information. Usually organic chemistry is one of the first classes that really requires an understanding of processes and principles of mechanisms in order to solve problems.”

This emphasis on principle and problem solving is part of what Breslin finds most fascinating about organic chemistry, especially when it can be applied to the chemistry of life.

“When I first studied biochemistry, I treated it like a biology course. I memorized the acronyms and names of molecules but did not take the time to understand the organic chemistry underlying the biochemistry I was learning,” says Breslin. “However, later on as I was in graduate school I began the recognize the core set of structures that I recognized from organic chemistry made up the building blocks of the molecules relevant to biochemistry. I was then able to see the patterns in reactivity based on these structures, which really gave me insight into how life has repurposed the same types of organic structures to accomplish a variety of tasks.”

The ability to see past the details to the bigger picture of reactivity patterns and similarities is one of the things new organic students struggle with most, says Breslin. The details of bonding, mechanisms, and syntheses can be overwhelming to students, but as proficiency grows so does students’ ability to recognize patterns and relationships between different functional groups. When students are able to do this, the chemistry comes to life.

Madds MacCann

“The most important thing to do is know why something happens instead of that something happens,” says Rebekah Cole, another UCC student. “Forming a reason why something happens that makes sense to you individually will make the class go a lot easier.”

Organic chemistry is a difficult class, but the connections and insight on biology that can be gained are a key motivator for organic students.

“Organic chemistry is absolutely the most difficult course I have taken at UCC,” says Madds McCann, a UCC student and biology major. “But the subject matter is so intriguing and universally applicable that I keep coming back for more.”

Learning organic requires a new way of thinking, and often students find that the new thought patterns are best learned through dialogue within a study group. McCann finds value in the ability to compare ideas and solutions to problems with classmates as a key study method for organic chemistry.

Collen Jackson

Collen Jackson, a UCC student and chemistry major, agrees with McCann. “Study hard, take advantage of professor office hours and create a connection with other people in the class. They are going through the same material as you,” says Jackson. “It is helpful to compare answers, create study group and work on labs together. You’ll probably make some lifelong friends in the process too!”

