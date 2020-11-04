Lend a helping hand to those in you community.

Graphic by Jaden Tyler.

Oregon Fire Resources and How to Get and Give Help

During early fall, 138 homes were destroyed just in Douglas County with almost 4,000 homes lost during the fall fire season throughout seven Oregon counties. Helping displaced family is still ongoing and here is how to help.

GLIDE STRONG

Glide Strong in partnership with Glide Revitalization is working to help displaced community members due to the recent fires that tore through Glide. The Glide Strong website while provides information on where to get help and provides information on how to volunteer to help. This site explains the following help

Where to go to find help and what is available for resources in general

How to get help for long term livestock needs

How to find housing and offers of housing to those in need

As well as links for assistance, the Glide Strong website also includes some links for those who want to help:

How to volunteer time

How to volunteer property

How to volunteer services

How to assist at the Glide Middle School registering FEMA recipients

How to donate

How to request specific items.

The website also provides a link for people who would like to put their name and information out there for people to reach out to them who are in need.

For more information, contact Glide Revitalization at 541-430-6100

Or find them on Facebook

GREATER DOUGLAS UNITED WAY

The “Greater Douglas United Way” webpage has been created for those who want to donate to different local causes and local relief funds with one of these funds being the fire relief program. Information under the fire relief resources link shows which counties fall under coverage of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These counties include Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion. Everyone in counties being covered by FEMA who has been displaced has access to FEMA for help covering their necessities.

In order to check for eligibility or to apply for FEMA call 1-800-621-FEMA(3362),

To see a list of assistance that FEMA provides, go to https://www.FEMA.gov/individual-disaster-assistance

The website then divides into smaller categories of useful information:

Assistance for individuals

Assistance for small business owners, home owners, and renters

Unemployment assistance

Tax relief and IRS assistance

Emotional support line: 1-800-923-HELP(4357)

Disaster stress helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (or text TalkWithUs to 66746)

OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Oregon Community Foundation is providing another form of assistance put in place by the Oregon Governor. “The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, established at the request of Governor Kate Brown and launched in partnership with Meyer Memorial Trust, Oregon Community Foundation and The Ford Family Foundation, is a place to bring private and philanthropic donations together to work collectively for Oregonians whose communities have been leveled by wildfires this season,” the website states.

These foundations all partnered together to bring a combination of unique expertise to our state aid. They hope this partnership will impact our community in a positive way to create a stronger and more resilient Oregon. This website, while short, still provides a place for volunteers to give credit card donations and for corporate or major gift donations to be made.

The White House has approved Oregon’s Major Disaster declaration. This decision will make more federal aid available for survivors of the fires and give communities resources to start to rebuild.

