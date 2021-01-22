A UCC student’s home remedy

Odd Home remedies from UCC students and graduates

The Mainstream just for fun asked UCC students and UCC graduates what home remedies they use during cold and flu season. Their remedies are unconventional, weird and not necessarily recommended to try but we did. Watch Mainstream reporter Katie Gray trying some of the grosser remedies before you decide to try them yourself. It’s also up to your discretion to determine how valid these ideas are.

Warning: Alcohol poisoning is dangerous, and it can shut parts of your brain down. According to the surgeon General, women should not drink while pregnant.

Karina DiStefano says, a UCC general education graduate, says, “Put 8oz of hot milk and ½ a cube of butter in the microwave to soften and drink before bed.” She said, for her, “It was disgusting, but it coats the throat and helps it feel better.”

Ashley Davin, another UCC graduate and an OSU transfer, says that she takes a piece of garlic (a real peeled one) and swallows it like a pill and then drinks lemon tea to help her feel better. She usually takes the garlic right when she feels sick because, she says, it acts like an immune boost.

UCC welding program graduate Justin Troxel’s methods are a little unconventional and not recommended by the Mainstream. He uses ½ a shot of whiskey and a full tablespoon of sugar for a sore throat. When he feels sicker, he takes a shot of peppermint Schnapps to clear his head. Occasionally, he alternatively uses NyQuil, two shots of airborne and drinks as much Gatorade and water as he can; he says that he then sleeps it off. Just a reminder, always read the labels about the dangers of mixing alcohol and medication. Ash’Leigh Anne Snow, a former UCC student, also uses alcohol in her unconventional home remedy. She drinks black tea with a shot of brandy when she gets bronchitis.

Amaris Bowles, who has been in UCC’s Cop program, says that she drinks hot water with apple cider vinegar in it or mixes it with cranberry juice to help hide the flavor. She also says to drink lots of tea with raw organic, local honey in it. For Bowles, going outside for fresh air always helps her, “it’s amazing what fresh air can do.”

Whittley Jo Garcia, one of UCC’s general education graduates, says that she puts Vicks on her feet with some fuzzy socks on for bed, and also puts Vicks on her chest.

Rachel Drennen, a UCC nursing student, drinks hot tea two to three times a day, usually an herbal tea like throat coat. She says, “It helps open my sinuses and soothes my throat.”

Jenn Williams, a former UCC education student, says she prays a lot and get as much sleep as humanly possible, along with taking vitamin C supplements while diffusing some Doterra Onguard essential oil.

Jade Stanford Whightsil, another nursing student, says that she drinks green tea with honey or ginger plum tea mixed with lemon tea with honey when she has a sore throat or feels sick, she says, “I usually drink 1 to 2 glasses a night closer to bed”.

