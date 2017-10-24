New rules for student run UCC social media pages

Umpqua Community College has set new protocol for students creating new social media pages using the UCC name. The protocol was sent out in the Oct. 6 Umpqua Updates sent to faculty and staff

According to the protocol, students creating a Facebook page or other social media pages with UCC’s name must meet with UCC’s Communication and Marketing Department. Students must also share the page with UCC’s Communication and Marketing staff and a designated member of that staff must be made a page administrator.

The college website at umpqua.edu in the A-Z index has a “social media at UCC” link that takes you to a dead end.

The Student Code of Conduct handbook also is bereft of information regarding the policies now put in place.

At the time of print, the Communications and Marketing department was unavailable for questions or clarification as they were at a conference. The Mainstream will be following up with the Communications and Marketing department to clarify just what the new protocol entails

A look into other colleges and universities media policies shows a level of consistency throughout the country. Lane Community College social media standards include responsibilities for both students and staff. For Facebook, LCC’s guidelines for clubs and program pages state “Currently, program-specific pages are managed outside the Marketing and Public Relations department. Each satellite page has been created to help build awareness and engagement among a smaller group of students and learning groups.”

The University of Oregon encourages the use of the U of O brand and name by social media pages connected to the university. They stipulate only that a faculty or staff member from the division, unit or office to oversee all accounts and act as an administrator on the pages.

UC Berkeley, Cornell and Emerson’s social media policies, while providing caution and guidelines, allow for student and staff administration of their pages. UC Berkeley requires sites sponsored by recognized student organizations in connection with specific activities to be authorized by the Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life.

Cornell requires those setting up a new page to contact the Public Relations and Digital Content Director “with information about what type of account, a proposed title for the page that includes the name “Cornell College,” a paragraph to describe the group or department and the names of those who will administer the account. Cornell recommends at least two administrators of the social media account, if not more,” according to their social media policies packet. Emerson’s policies are very similar.