Do you want college scholarships, leadership experience, and the platform to advocate for something you are passionate about? Then come to an informational meeting for the Miss Douglas County scholarship program on December 16th at 2:00pm at the Oak Hills Golf Club in Sutherlin.

The Miss Douglas County scholarship program is a local competition through the Miss America organization. Did you know that Miss America is the largest provider of scholarships to women in the country? Last year the Miss Douglas County scholarship program awarded over $26,000 in scholarships to women who live, work, or go to school in Douglas County. However, if you decide to participate there is more than scholarships on the table.

On April 6, the Miss Douglas County scholarship program will name two new titleholders for 2019: Miss Douglas County 2019 (A woman aged 17-25) and Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen 2019 (A young woman aged 13-17). In addition to earning scholarship dollars, these year long positions are an amazing opportunity to serve your community, advocate for a cause you are passionate about, and gain leadership experience. As Miss Douglas County 2018, I can attest that participating in this program will change your life in a positive way. Whether you are selected for a position in 2019 or not, you can walk away with scholarships, lifelong friends, and valuable life skills.

One of my favorite things that our program offers is the Build Your Own Scholarship program, which allows anyone who participates in our program to walk away with scholarship money regardless of their placement on competition night. When women sell advertisements for our program book to businesses in the community, they get to keep 60% of the proceeds for their scholarship fund. I have seen women walk away with thousands of dollars for college this way!

Another one of my favorite things about our program is the princess program! We offer a non-competitive fun mentorship program to young women under 12. They are partnered with a teen or miss contestant leading up to the program and appear on stage with them competition night. They also get to perform a group dance on stage. Then, one of the princesses will be randomly selected to be Miss Douglas County’s Princess 2019. The princess program has a special place in my heart because I love building friendships with these amazing young women through the mentorship process!

If you or someone you know would like to participate in the Miss Douglas County scholarship program or the princess program, contact the program directors at missdouglascounty@yahoo.com or find us on Facebook as Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program. If you are interested in learning more, attend our informational meeting on December 16th at 2:00pm at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Sutherlin. The wonderful Miss Oregon, Taylor Ballard, and Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen, Marin Gray, will be there to share their experiences with the program. You can RSVP to the event page by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/892361557633839/?ti=ia. In the meantime, if you have any questions about our program or why you participate, please feel welcome to contact me on Facebook or Instagram. You can find me by searching Miss Douglas County 2018, Emily Warren on Facebook or visiting @miss_douglascounty on Instagram.