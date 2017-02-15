Men defeat PCC in hard fight

The men got back to their winning ways after defeating the Portland Panthers 91-86 Monday, Feb. 6. The win didn’t come easy as the first half both teams defended each other well.

“They are long and active on defense and have some good players,” head coach Daniel Leeworthy said before the game. “But if we match their energy and execute we will have a good game.” Both teams held each other to under 40 percent shooting in the first half.

The Riverhawk men’s defense continued to execute down the stretch and held the Panthers just 36.4 percent shooting overall. All while improving their own shooting percent from 38.7 percent shooting in the first half to 44.1 percent in the second.

UCC was later defeated by the Linn-Benton Roadrunners 97-90 Wednesday, Feb. 8. UCC will play one more home game against the Mt. Hood Saints Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4:00 p.m. before heading north to Lane for a showdown against the frequent rival Titans in Eugene Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Gymnasium 202 off Gonyea Road at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Season Record

Nov 19: 90-59, UO Club Team, win

Nov 21: 97-63, Willamette JV, win

Dec 02 : 85-82 , Centralia, win

Dec 03: 72-75, Lower Columbia, loss

Dec 04: 69-75, Bellevue, loss

Dec 09: 79-73, S. Puget Sound, win

Dec 10: 76-73, Grays Harbor, win

Dec 11: 62-78, Tacoma, loss

Dec 28: 75-55, College of the Siskiyous, win

Dec 29: 92-88, Shasta, win

Dec 30: 82-74, Butte, win

Jan 05: 74-76, SW Oregon, loss

Jan 11: 84-76, Linn-Benton, win

Jan 16: 98-91, Mt. Hood, win

Jan 18: 81-72, Lane 72, win

Jan 21: 87-72, Clackamas, win

Jan 25: 122-116, Chemeketa, win

Feb 01: 70-55, SW Oregon, win

Feb 04 – @ Clark vs. Umpqua (4 p.m.)

Feb 06 – @ Umpqua vs. Portland (7:30 p.m.)

Feb 08 – @ Umpqua vs. Linn-Benton (7:30 p.m.)

Feb 11 – @ Umpqua vs. Mt. Hood (4 p.m.)

Feb 15 – @ Lane vs. Umpqua (7:30 p.m.)

Feb 18 – @ Portland vs. Umpqua (4 p.m.)

Feb 22 – @ Umpqua vs. Clark (7:30 p.m.)

Feb 25 – @ Clackamas vs. Umpqua (4 p.m.)

Mar 01 – @ Umpqua vs. Chemeketa (7:30 p.m.)