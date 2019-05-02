“May the force be with you, always.”

UCC is celebrating Star Wars day Friday, May 3 by preparing Star Wars themed food in the cafeteria and giving away prizes in the LaVerne Murphy Student Center building from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Students are celebrating the occasion by wearing their Star Wars apparel to campus.

If you missed the event on campus, many deals can be found online that may interest fans or maybe people looking for something for Mother’s Day (if mom is a Star Wars fan). The official Star Wars website links to many different vendors offering deals on Star Wars themed apparel like pjs, tees, and jackets from Munki Munki, Retrospective Co., Design by Humans, Fifth Sun, Her Universe, and Hanna Anderson. Shoppers can also link to Loungefly for items like Star Wars Backpacks, tote bags, and more.

Star Wars Mugs, socks, and other gifts and memorabilia can be found on Hallmark’s website. Popsocket is also having a deal on their Star Wars popsockets. Many more deals can be found by checking Amazon on and around May 4th for more deals.

About Star Wars Day

The “May the force be with you” line was first heard in the 1977 original Star Wars movie. Since then, the phrase became popular with pop culture enthusiasts, film buffs, and geeks alike. Fans often recite the line, along with their best wookie impression when discussing Star Wars.

The origins of the unofficial holiday can be traced back to 1979, two years after the debut of the original Star Wars. The pun “may the fourth be with you,” was first used in a British newspaper regarding Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s first day in office on May 4, 1979.

The punny phrase resurfaced again in 2008 when several groups on Facebook attempted to start celebrating a Luke Skywalker day. The Facebook users were unsuccessful in starting their holiday, but their efforts received the attention of many Star Wars fans.

The first Star Wars Day was then celebrated in 2011 in Toronto, Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema. Fans participated in trivia games revolving around the movies. Costume contests took place, and fans viewed the most popular fan-films on the big screen.

After Disney bought the Star Wars franchise in 2012, the holiday is now backed by the company and several Star Wars themed events take place in Disneyland. Many businesses such as Amazon and Hallmark even partake in the holiday by offering several deals on Star Wars merchandise. Typically, the Star Wars films go on sale near May 4th, so celebrating the holiday by watching the beloved movie series is also easier and less expensive.