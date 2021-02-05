Local Restaurants working through Pandemic challenges

My Coffee, a local coffee shop, has also had support from the community at this time. However, sales have dropped down 50% in some months. The different stages of lockdown are tiresome for them because it is always changing, so they are having to reinvent themselves to accommodate serving their customers in a sanitary and safe environment, co-owner Savannah Underwood says.

“Running a small business/restaurant was already a 24/7 job, but this last year has provided more obstacles and challenges than we could ever have imagined or prepared for,” Underwood says. “We are working twice as hard as we were before pre-covid for anywhere to 30-50% less profit.”

Through this challenging time My Coffee has not adjusted their prices: “We have not raised our prices although we should have. Mostly because we know that everybody’s in the same situation and struggling financially so raising the prices just makes the opportunity for them to enjoy a moment out with a family member over a cup of coffee more burdensome,” Underwood says. My Coffee believes that the community is doing the best they can to support small businesses and putting their money where it matters.