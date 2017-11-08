Legacy Ball to raise scholarship funds

The Umpqua Community College Foundation’s 2nd annual Legacy Ball will be held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at 7 p.m. “Unmask the Power of Education” is this year’s theme, featuring a masquerade ball and an after party.

The Legacy Ball began in 2016 as the Foundation’s signature event, according to an email interview with Ellen Brown, Foundation Director of Operations. “Using the word ‘Legacy’ helps us remind donors to consider leaving a legacy by creating an endowment or remembering UCC Foundation in their estate planning,” Brown said. The Legacy Ball is one of the Foundation’s fundraising events.

Last year’s “Honoring Our Heroes” Ball was sold out with 400 guests attending and raised over $200,000 with the majority of the proceeds going to help build the scholarship endowments that were set up in memoriam of the nine who died during the Oct. 1, 2015 campus shooting.

A committee of staff, students, Foundation Board members and community members decide the theme and begin planning the event right after the conclusion of the current event. “Our committee works to come up with a theme that is creative and tells our purpose,” Brown said.

Each year the Ball features a scholarship recipient whose attendance at UCC was made possible by a Foundation scholarship. This year’s student is Jared Norman. “I am humbled and honored,” Norman said. “I love UCC.”

In addition, the Ball has a cocktail hour, plated dinner, live auction, entertainment and live music, according to Brown. The After Party has dancing, a dessert bar and a lounge set aside just for the event. Portland’s Design Band will perform live music during the event.

This year’s event is almost sold out. Tickets are $75.00 for the entire Ball and $25.00 for the After Party.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://umpqua.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2017LegacyBall/Tickets/tabid/879434/Default.aspx