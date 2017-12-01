How to deal with the craziness of December

With finals and the holidays right around the corner, there is an overwhelming amount of work to be done. But how can one person deal with all of this without going crazy? There are a few simple ways to get through both finals and the holidays with ease.

First, finals. The stress of finals can get to anyone. However, it can be easier with some simple tips.

Obviously if you want to pass, you need to study, but you also cannot overload yourself. Self-care, meaning getting enough sleep, eating healthily and taking regular breaks can keep you from overwhelming yourself while studying.

To help UCC students, ASUCC has organized a fall term study-in. At this study-in, there will be snacks, coffee and lunch. Also, the computer lab will be open along will available tutors and help from Jennifer Lantrip, the reference librarian. The fall term study in will be Saturday, Dec. 2 in the library on campus starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

ASUCC has also put together an event called Fresh for Finals. This event is for UCC students during finals week to help them relax and prepare for their tests. On Monday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., ASUCC is providing coffee and food, as well as massages from Robert Davidson. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Fresh for Finals will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food and coffee will again be provided, however, instead of Robert Davidson, Energy Arts with be there for students. Fresh for Finals will take place in the Student Center on campus.

“Just try to stay on top of things the best you can and whatever happens, you did your best,” said Shantel Alexander, a UCC student.

Now what about the holidays? For most, this festive time of year is a joyous time, however several people get down and discouraged around the holidays.

If this time is hard for you, there are many ways to uplift and keep yourself happy. For example, surrounding yourself with people who love and support you, whether its friends, family, or both, can help. If you donâ€™t have any traditions with these people, try making new ones. You can give yourself something to look forward to next year while having fun this year.

“Whenever the holidays hit, I always surround myself with friends and family to keep the blues away,” said Nicole Townsend, a UCC student.

Keeping yourself active and moving around can also help with staying positive around this time. Going for daily walks or doing a small aerobic activity, like dancing, can be all you need to stay positive and upbeat.

The holidays can be a hard time but keeping your mind focused on other things can help everyone get through it.