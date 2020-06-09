Marti Monger is a previous outstanding student and paralegal studies graduate.

Photo provided by UCC Office of Advancement

Honoring students: 2020 Honor and Awards Virtual Recognition

During spring term, 55 exceptional students were chosen by UCC faculty and staff to receive Outstanding Student awards. This year the awards were given to students at the 2020 Honors and Awards Virtual Recognition on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Honored students are chosen by staff or faculty according to three basic criteria, as well as any additional criteria that the nominators wish to use. “The student must have a concentrated focus or exhibit interest in the award area. The student must show evidence of significant creative growth,” says Marjan Coester, UCC’s director for student engagement, who has organized this event every year except one since the spring of 2008. “The student must exhibit a high degree of participation in and/or contribution to the department activities in one or more capacities and/or participation in/contributions to community activities/organizations.”

“To be recognized among my peers for my achievement and contribution is a great honor, and such a recognition from UCC and its staff and faculty speaks at length, I think,” says Faith Byars, a student working on earning an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree at UCC, who’s goal is earn a bachelor’s in English with a minor in creative writing. “I have always dedicated myself fully to school and for that dedication and sacrifice to be honored in return is greatly rewarding. It definitely provides a sweet and sentimental kind of pride and encouragement.” Byars sums up the motto that she lives by as, “Character is not simply the face which we choose to put on, but the intentional integrity found in who we actively choose to be.”

Students that are receiving the award have shown their dedication in reaching this achievement. “Receiving the award means that I have worked hard enough and have put in enough time and effort to get notice from others,” says Brenden Terrell, who is working on completing a degree in Cybersecurity. “In doing so, this has shown me that I have a lot of potential in my college career and would allow me to see what I can do.” Terrell lives by the motto that, “You can’t succeed without failures.”

Incentive for working hard, comes in many forms and students find that being able to support themselves is one such motivator. “I know this sounds pretty generic, but receiving my degree is what drives me hard. The other thing that drives me is the amount of money I’ll be able to make,” says Trevor Roland, who is currently working towards a Computer Information Systems degree at UCC. “I currently work at a job part-time which I don’t really mind too much, but it definitely doesn’t pay well enough to support myself if I were to go off by myself in the real world.” The motto that Roland lives by is, “No pain, no gain.”

At the Honors and Awards event, a faculty member is also chosen by students to receive an award. “We also recognize the Student Selected Faculty of the Year – the individual is nominated through the ASUCC elections process,” Coester says.

Student Selected Faculty of the Year

Melinda Benton

Benton has been teaching technical writing and journalism as well as being the advisor for student media for about 34 years. “My job helps students find their voice so that they can influence workplaces and communities for good. We have so much work to do in America to address systemic corruption in mediated communication, but trained journalists are still our first line historians, our checks against political corruption, our investigators on public funds, and our community builders,” Benton says. “For communities to thrive, they must have public, open, transparent communication. As Judge William Blackstone, a key advisor for our founding fathers, said, ‘The liberty of the press is indeed essential to the nature of a free state.’”

It is a great honor for the staff and faculty to earn this award. “Winning this award means the world to me because it was a gift from the people who mean so much to me: students,” Benton says. “I am unceasingly amazed at the resilience, intelligence, creativity, dedication, and humor of UCC students. They change my world in so many ways each term, and working with students is the greatest job on earth.”

Applied Science and Technology

Automotive Technology

Jessica Chytka

“Jessie is being nominated for the outstanding student award because of her perseverance. Overcoming the obstacles in a male dominated profession has been challenging and rewarding. Her commitment to her studies has shown vast improvements from the beginning of the year. Her interest in the subject matter shows with her dedication to the River Hawk Wrenches Automotive Club where she has performed the duties of president with pride. It has been a pleasure to have her in my Automotive classes.”

Doyle Poole Associate Professor, Automotive

First Year General Automotive

Allen Miller

“It has been great having Allen in class this year. He is always on time, studies hard and enjoys humor in the classroom. Moving to a virtual classroom, Allen always gave me a chuckle by submitting pics of his different projects and hobbies. Allen is the volunteer maintenance man at The Roseburg Rescue mission. Before that he ran the bicycle shop and maintenance room. In Allen’s spare time he enjoys watch repair in addition to vehicle maintenance.”

Kevin Mathweg Associate Professor, Automotive

First Year Computer Information Systems

Trevor Roland

“As one of Trevor’s teacher, it is my great privilege to recommend him to receive the outstanding student award during this school year. Trevor is an excellent student in our department. He is hard working, courteous, dependable, and willing to help other students as well. He is a great student to have in class. I’m glad I had the opportunity to have him as my student. An effective and inspiring leader, Trevor represents the best that the Computer Information Systems department has to offer.”

Vincent Yip Associate Professor, CIS

Second Year Computer Information Systems

Sara Seder

“It is my pleasure to recommend Sara to receive the outstanding student award during this school year. She is among the very talented students of the Computer Information Systems (CIS) department. She is an excellent student extremely quick in grasping the concepts and ideas. Sara is always eager to learn new things. She is always willing to help her classmates and fellow UCC students. She exemplifies the best qualities of the CIS department’s students; therefore, the department is proud to select her for this prestigious award. We have every confidence that she will be extremely successful in her future endeavors.”

John Blackwood Associate Professor, CIS

First Year Computer Science

Kacy Buxton

“Kacy is an excellent student as demonstrated by her exceedingly hard work ethic and diligence. She is sharp and is achieving a high GPA. After completed only one year of Computer Science degree, she became one of the top students in many courses and worked very hard to success in her classes. Kacy is an outstanding student and deserves every accolade of this award.”

Vincent Yip Associate Professor, CIS

Second Year Computer Science

Bryce Knott

“Bryce is a core member of the Computer Programming Club. Bryce is inquisitive, highly motivated, a good communicator, and a quick learner. In 2019, our programming term won first place in the 2019 Oregon state division 2 ACM international Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC.) Bryce was a member of the team. The Computer Science department enthusiastically recognizes Bryce for this prestigious award.”

Vincent Yip Associate Professor, CIS

First Year Cybersecurity

Brenden Terrell

“Though Brenden is described as a friendly and unassuming young man, he is an accomplished in most area. He demonstrates his strong desire to learn by asking relevant, insightful questions while showing efficiency in and outside of the classroom and labs. He is serving as the president of the computer club this two years. He gets along well with others, communicates his thoughts clearly, and uses good judgment. It has truly been a privilege to have him as part of the Computer Information Systems program.”

John Blackwood Associate Professor, CIS

Second Year Cybersecurity

Tom Walt

“Tom is an exemplary Computer Information Systems (CIS) student. He was meticulous, reliable, and a pleasure to work with. In addition to his excellent academic performance and engagement inside the classroom, he is a self-motivator and eager to learn. It was a pleasure to have Tom in class, where he excelled above his peers. We give him our highest accolades with no reservations.”

John Blackwood Associate Professor, CIS

First Year Engineering Technology

Kadin Baker

“Kadin has been a leader in our Engineering Technology program. He is community minded and coaches high school wrestling while working part-time and attending school full-time. Kadin came to UCC because his primary interest is a career working outdoors. However, Kadin has readily adapted to the computer technologies and book work that will be required for him to pursue his career choices.”

Clay Baumgartner Chair, Applied Science & Technology Department

Second Year Engineering Technology

Vyla Grindberg

“Vyla is our UCC Engineering Club President and is active in the UCC campus-wide student association. Under Vyla’sdirection, we have had one of the most active Engineering Club memberships in the history of the club. Vyla has exceptional technical skills. Vyla is a team player. Many of the engineering program students rely on Vyla for tutoring and assistance in their coursework.”

Clay Baumgartner Chair, Applied Science & Technology Department

First Year Engineering Transfer

Grant Ortiz

“Grant is a model student. Grant works hard and excels in his coursework. His experience growing up a farm provided Grant with a strong work ethic and helped Grant determine his career goals.”

Clay Baumgartner Chair, Applied Science & Technology Department

Second Year Engineering Transfer

Carver Beck

“Carver is an exception, hardworking student that successfully balances academics of the engineering transfer program and the rigors of being a student athlete. Carver is a team player and well-liked by classmates.”

Clay Baumgartner Chair, Applied Science & Technology Department

First Year Welding

Tyler Lily

“Tyler Lilly is an outstanding student because of his hard work, sheer determination, and talent. As a student athlete and fantastic welder, his optimism and humble nature must be recognized. Tyler’s positive impact on this program has made me reflect on my own personal teaching strategies in a way that I know will have a positive effect on future students. Tyler’s skills as a welder second to none yet he hasn’t lost sight of the simple fact that you can always get better. Tyler, I want you to know that you have made this past years’ teaching experience very positive for me and many others, thank you.”

Ian Fisher Associate Professor, Welding

Duane Thompson Associate Professor, Welding

First Year Welding

David Rethwill

“David Rethwill is an outstanding student in every sense of the word. He is polite, punctual, and dedicated to improving his craft each and every day. Although he is new to this craft, he has made a long lasting impression on me with his perseverance and determination to be a better welder, student, and person. I strongly believe that David will have a great future as a welder. I know this because of the excitement and enthusiasm he has in class, and I know that this carrier choice will make him happy. David, I want you to know that your efforts and enthusiasm are contagious and have affected your peers, as well as, myself and for this you should be recognized as an outstanding student.”

Ian Fisher Associate Professor, Welding

Duane Thompson Associate Professor, Welding

Second Year Welding

Noah Davis

“Noah Davis you have shown great improvement in your welding abilities. Your desire to excel is apparent in the lab work you turn in. Noah consistently challenges my labs to be more advanced. His GPA is a reflection of his work ethic. He is currently employed in the aluminum boat building industry in Douglas County. Another fine example of the second year welding students we have at U.C.C.”

Ian Fisher Associate Professor, Welding

Duane Thompson Associate Professor, Welding

Second Year Welding

John Young

“What I can say about John, he is hungry for work. His ability to fabricate has grown. He cares about a job well done, start to finish. He is always prepared for work. If there was one word for John, consistency, would be the word. Always in class on time. Projects complete. He has a quest to learn all he can. Any business would be fortunate to have an employee of this caliber. John has a great attitude, and is a pleasure to work with. John is also currently employed in the large trailer manufacturing industry in Douglas County.”

Ian Fisher Associate Professor, Welding

Duane Thompson Associate Professor, Welding

Health Sciences

Dental Assisting

Savannah Russell

“Savannah Russell is a rare combination of determination, drive and persistence with kindness and consideration for others. Not only is Savannah excelling in the dental assisting program she is also concurrently taking classes for her hygiene prerequisites. She works part time for Dr. Liann Dreschel and is a full time wife and mother. Despite her exacting schedule, Savannah always finds time to help others. She is the first to volunteer to help with clean up or projects. She is often found mentoring other students and she is quick to share her notes or study tips. Savannah is humble and does not complain. Her work ethic is truly admirable and her compassion and concern for the well being of others is inspiring. It has been a privilege to have Savannah in our program this year.”

Dental Assisting Faculty

Registered Nursing

Amanda Allen

“Amanda Allen is an energetic student who is eager to learn! She is very resilient, and does not give up on her goals. She is capable of accomplishing anything she sets her mind too. Amanda takes her learning experience to the next level and recently implemented methods to educate children via remote learning by sending videos and coloring pages. Amanda is always optimistic, and improves morale with her good nature. Thank you, Amanda, for being and Outstanding UCC Registered Nursing student!”

The UCC Nursing Faculty

Registered Nursing

Codey Fields

“Codey Fields is a genuinely kind person that always takes the time to recognize others. He is able to communicate effectively and professionally to students, staff, and patients. He naturally encourages others with his positive outlook and consistently participates in class and clinical activities. We appreciate his great attributes and are confident that he will carry these traits into the nursing profession. Thank you, Codey, for being an Outstanding UCC Registered Nursing student!”

The UCC Nursing Faculty

Second Year Registered Nursing

Molly Jordan

“Molly Jordan is an incredibly smart and creative student! She has written and performed nursing class presentations with her ukulele and original song lyrics! Molly had great attention to detail, and strives to does her best in the clinical and classroom environment. But, she is humble and does not boast about her ability to consistently rise to the top and overcome daily challenges. Thank you, Molly, for being an Outstanding UCC Registered Nursing student!”

The UCC Nursing Team

Second Year Registered Nursing

Jessica Wyatt

“Jessica Wyatt is an enthusiastic student that is known for consistently putting in 100% effort in all that she does. Her bedside manner is so comforting and refreshing, and she has the innate ability to quickly build rapport with her clients. She is not afraid to dive in to make the best of her learning experiences. Her peers appreciate her great sense of humor and support. Thank you, Jessica, for being an Outstanding UCC Registered Nursing student!”

The UCC Nursing Team

Humanities

English

Alyssa Carter

“Alyssa Carter is the outstanding student in both ENG 230 (Environmental Literature) and ENG 201 and ENG 202 (Shakespeare). Alyssa has repeatedly impressed me with her insightful and beautifully written literary analyses. She possesses an extraordinary ability to perceive the significance of complex literary texts and to connect textual evidence to relevant historical and contemporary ideas and issues. Her grasp of many subjects, including history, culture, philosophy, and psychology, deepens her understanding and appreciation of great writers. Reading her essays is a joy. She always begins with interesting, beautifully articulated observations and ideas about the literature, and then carefully and skillfully builds those observations into a crescendo of an argument. She has a rare intellect paired with a gentle, kind nature, and she is the kind of student every teacher feels fortunate to know.”

Jillanne Michell Associate Professor, English

Journalism

Katelyn Buxton

“This year’s outstanding student in journalism is Katie Buxton. I was immediately impressed when Katie came into our class and let us know that her life goal is to be a librarian. She then immediately set about learning all that she could about the publishing process. She developed skills in everything from how to use complicated design software, how to do publication layout, how to interview and cover events to write stories, how to do website uploads, and how to do social media. She was our social media director for the year, and she worked daily to publish information that would inform, entertain, and encourage the student body. Her work was key to helping build a UCC sense of community for students. Her incredible work ethic, dependability, scholarship, integrity and encouragement will be missed. Congratulations, Katie and best of luck with all of your educational goals.”

Melinda Benton Associate Professor, Communication

Journalism: Editorial Leadership

Owen Cherry

“Owen Cherry has shown exceptional application of service leadership principles and effective essential leadership decision making. Mr. Cherry guided his staff calmly and fairly through multiple processes that involved controversy, unprecedented workplace change, safety challenges and handling of sensitive communication. His level-headed executive functioning helped a diverse group of students learn and grow in their communication abilities, and his focus on helping the student body was detrimental to supporting the UCC community. He not only sets high goals, he helps his whole team achieve them.”

Melinda Benton Associate Professor, Communication

Spanish

Faith Byars

“Faith is an extremely dedicated and conscientious student who continually goes the extra mile when completing assignments, projects, and exams. She enthusiastically engages in all class activities and creatively contributes to the learning environment. Additionally, she cares for her fellow students, tutoring them in numerous subjects through the Success Center. ¡Muy bien hecho, Faith!”

Nick Tratz Associate Professor, Communication

U.S. Government

Stephen Cooksey

“Stephen’s academic work always displayed the highest level of critical thinking, effort, and attention to doing one’ best work. He was invariably friendly and helpful to others as well. Stephen will be transferring to the University of Oregon in the fall to finish a bachelor’s degree in History. Future goals include possibly Officer’s Candidate School and a doctorate in Archaeology. Stephen wants to give back to his country through service. His dad and older brother have been the most inspirational people in his life. He loves to play soccer, tennis, volleyball, to hike, travel and explore history.”

Charles Young Associate Professor, Social Science

U.S. History

Katelyn Buxton

“Katelyn was “most outstanding” as a student in every way: writing ability, critical thinking, and effort. She is transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science. She has volunteered at the Riddle Library since 2018 and loves serving the community through library work. She shares that her parents inspired her the most with their work ethic and determination to do their best, another inspirational figure was Rita Radford, the Riddle Librarian, for her community service. Lastly, Katelyn also wrote a number of very engaging articles in our UCC campus paper.”

Charles Young Associate Professor, Social Science

World History

Alyssa Carter

“Alyssa has been a “best in class” student in a number of my history classes. She embodies what the Ancient Greeks praised as the highest virtue, namely “arete” -the pursuit of excellence in all that you do. Alyssa is majoring in English and intends to go to the University of Oregon. She hopes to be a writer. Her grandmother, Opal, inspired her the most with her positive nature, daring, kindness, love, and humor. Alyssa loves to read, write poetry, learn about language, draw, paint, cook, collect vintage records and cloths, and do yoga. I know Alyssa will go far in life!”

Charles Young Associate Professor, Social Science

World History

Brooklyn Remington

“Brooklyn has consistently been the top student in multiple classes with me. She works so hard at doing her best, and her best sets the very highest standard of excellence. The following is her statement. ‘I am personally honored to have received this award. I plan on majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology at OSU once I graduate with my high school diploma and my AAOT this June. I am blessed to have had the support from my professor Charles Young, whose kind words and lessons have deeply impacted my life and will continue to inspire far beyond college.’”

Charles Young Associate Professor, Social Science

Intercollegiate Athletics

Men’s Basketball

Spencer Campbell

“Spencer exemplified a student athlete at UCC. He was a model for all to follow. Achieving a 4.0 G.P.A and winning 45 games is truly a remarkable feat. Congratulations Spencer!”

Daniel C. Leeworthy Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball

Brock Gillbert

“Brock was an outstanding student athlete. He became a magician with the Basketball leading the NWAC in Assists with 10.9 a game. Over the course of his UCC career he accumulated 45 wins. In Addition to these exemplary feats he achieved a 3.19 GPA. Congratulations Brock.”

Daniel C. Leeworthy Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball

Kolten Mortensen

“Kolten was terrific on and off the basketball court. He was Team Captain and was a leader. He had great success academically and athletically. He won 45 games and lead the Team in scoring with 15.8 points per game.”

Daniel C. Leeworthy Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Sienna Riggle

“Sienna came to UCC from Stansbury Park, Utah to compete on our women’s basketball team and I’m extremely glad she did! Sienna is outgoing, bubbly, and funny but when it comes to her education and basketball she is serious, dedicated, and focused. Her overall GPA is 3.89 (Math wasn’t her best friend!) and she played a major role in our basketball team’s historic 29-0 season. Sienna has received a basketball scholarship to continue her education at the College of Idaho. Not only are we saying goodbye to a great student/athlete but to part of our family as well!”

Dave Stricklin Head Coach, Women’s Basketball

Women’s Wrestling

Esthela Trevino

“Esthela has participated in our Champions in the Community service platform for the last two seasons. She is a honors student and was UCC’s first National Champion in any sport. She also qualified for the US Olympic Trials.”

Craig Jackson, Director of Athletics/ Head Coach, Women’s Wrestling

Preforming and Visual Arts

Music

Logan Hill

“Logan has consistently produced the highest quality work in both his academic studies and performance classes. He has demonstrated his leadership skills and commitment to excellence in his participation in both the Umpqua Singers and UCC Chamber Choir. All of the instructors in the music program have praised Logan for the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the classroom.”

Jason Heald Associate Professor, Music

Science and Mathematics

Anatomy and Physiology

Tyler Heaney

“Tyler is such a bright and engaged student! He worked well within the class with a variety of different students and consistently excelled in difficult work. He sought out additional tutoring opportunities and helped his peers. He also asks incredibly good questions!”

Shauna McNulty Associate Professor, Science

Anatomy and Physiology

Sharon Terry

“Sharon was such an excellent student! She worked well with her peers and took time to work with other students within her cohort. She is a natural leader and just the best kind of student that an instructor can hope for.”

Shauna McNulty Associate Professor, Science

General Chemistry

Joanna Clark

“Joanna has been an accomplished student all three quarters of General Chemistry. Having students like Joanna challenges me and inspires me to continuously become a better teacher. Joanna, I know you work incredibly hard to make your grades extraordinary. You are not only an A student, you are also an A person. Joanna has the resilience to overcome any setback or obstacle that comes her way. I have no doubt Joanna will have a positive impact on her community. Her potential for success is very high. Joanna, get out there and go for it!”

Joseph Villa Associate Professor, Science

Geology

Travis Terry

“Travis has put forth outstanding effort in all of his geology courses, and has contributed tremendously to the department and the community through his work as the Geology Club Vice President.”

Janine Roza Assistant Professor, Science

Geology

Tristan Wusstig

“Tristan has done outstanding work in all of his geology courses, he enthusiastically helps his peers as an Academic Coach for geology and math, and he has contributed tremendously to the department and the community through his work as the Geology Club President.”

Janine Roza Associate Professor, Science

First Year Calculus

Madeleine “Mads” McCann

“Madeleine excels at whatever she chooses to tackle, from calculus to Nerd Herd President, while also giving back to the college through tutoring. In addition, she is a great example of not to let obstacles in her life hinder her love of learning, and Madeleine has exemplified a student who exemplifies the mission of the college while impacting the students who attend.”

Mary Stinnett Associate Professor, Mathematics

Math for Elementary School Teachers

Libby Fregoso

“Changing careers, especially to elementary school teaching, is never easy. Libby’s can-do attitude, thirst for knowledge, excitement of connecting ideas, and even sharing new found knowledge with her son illustrates her commitment to her new career choice. Libby continues to excel in her studies and energy to complete this feat and be a successful elementary school teacher. She definitely has the heart for it.”

Mary Stinnett Associate Professor, Mathematics

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Anthropology

Brenna Collins

“Brenna started out as an undergraduate UCC student several years ago, she subsequently went to EOU and Portland State, and several other Universities, and received her undergraduate degree. She returned last year to UCC for a few more classes. Although “undeclared” in the UCC banner system, she told me she wants to pursue advanced degrees in anthropology at Humboldt State University in California. She was my top student in anthropology and archaeology curriculum in 2019/2020, with excellent contributions to other students learning in class discussions, remarkable essays on a range of anthropological topics, and one of the highest scoring students on every exam.”

K. Renee Barlow Associate Professor, Social Science

Archaeology

Stephen Cooksey

“Stephen is currently my top student in archaeology, and was also the top student in cultural anthropology in 2018. He makes important contributions to our class discussions, and is consistently the highest score on all assessments and exams. I am hoping he will continue to study anthropology and archaeology, and perhaps consider pursuing a career in anthropology.”

K. Renee Barlow Associate Professor, Social Science

Early Childhood Education

Anastacia McDowell

“Anastacia Mc Dowell is one of those extraordinary students whose passion for knowledge and level of academic excellence inspires not only the young children she works with but also her peers and instructor as well. Anastacia goes above and beyond in her academic pursuits and exemplifies the notion of a life-long learner. She shares this insatiable curiosity and creativity with the young lives she teaches and holds herself to a high level of integrity. This has a positive and profound effect on all of her teaching relationships. It has been my pleasure to teach as well as to learn from her.”

Tonnie Bernhardson Assistant Professor, Education

Human Services

Alysha Lafleur

“Ms. Lafleur is a conscientious student, modeling excellent student skills for her peers. She is always prepared for and classroom discussions and often appropriately takes a leadership role. She provided class instruction on Trauma Informed Care in two W2020 classes. Ms. Lafleur has received A’s in all 9 of the classes she has taken with me. She demonstrates a commitment to learning and consistently seeks to improve herself both personally and professionally. She is thorough, articulate, and demonstrates critical thinking skills in group discussions and is readily available to assist her peers in achieving greater understanding of course material.”

Pauline Martel Assistant Professor, Human Services

Alex Jardon Assistant Professor, Human Services

Sandra Angeli-Gade Assistant Professor, Human Services

Human Services

Jennifer Smalley

“Ms. Smalley articulates her ideas and questions well throughout each course. She assists her peers in addressing assignment concerns. She works consistently to increase course topic understanding, upgrade her technology skills, and share what she learns with her peers. She is definitely dedicated to excellence, receiving A’s in all the classes she has taken with me. As a nontraditional student at UCC, Ms. Smalley has been able to juggle, family, CWE, and academic challenges successfully. Attendance, research, enhanced assignments are exceptional. She is honest, ethical, thoughtful, caring and responsible. She is fun and it’s a pleasure to be her instructor.”

Pauline Martel Assistant Professor, Human Services

Alex Jardon Assistant Professor, Human Services

Sandra Angeli-Gade Assistant Professor, Human Services

Paralegal Studies

Kimberly Tardie

“This student’s work shows that she cares about the profession she is working in. Dedication, consistency, quality, and conciseness are demonstrated in each assignment. Her work is “exemplary” states one of her instructors. Her determination and commitment to the legal profession shines in all that she does. Her employer indicates the level of her work is.”

Paralegal Faculty

Paralegal Studies

Amber Tibbot

“This student has been a joy to have in classes. She has demonstrated excellent written skills, applied critical thinking in legal research and writing, and always submits quality work on time. She is always willing to tackle each new assignment with enthusiasm and generates the highest quality of work. She consistently asks inquisitive questions, did appropriate research, and shared thoughtful discussions with her peers. She has demonstrated determination, dedication, and consistent growth.”

Paralegal Faculty

Psychology

Teila Thompson

“Teila is one of those students who is more than a learner, she is an intellectual. Although grades are extremely important to her, Teila also wants to master course content and be able to use her education to further her understanding of the world. I can easily see her going on to graduate studies and look forward to keeping tabs on her academic progress.”

Georgann Willis Associate Professor, Social Science

Scholarship

All-Oregon Academic Team

Jesika Barnes

“Two students were selected to represent UCC for the All Oregon Academic Team and Jesika is one of them. In 2018, Jesika applied to be an ASUCC Senator but the then ASUCC President said to me “she needs to be a Peer Mentor.” She served as a Peer Mentor and an Academic Coach in 2018-19, and was the student representative to the college Technology Council. This academic year, she is the ASUCC President, chairing the College Council, the highest level of our shared governance structure. In addition, Jesika is not only an officer in the college chapter of PTK, she is a Regional Officer for the Rocky Mountain Cascade Region. If any lives and breathes leadership –it’s Jesika. Perhaps more importantly, she encourages other students to live and breathe it as well.”

Marjan Coester Director, Student Engagement

All-Oregon Academic Team

Owen Cherry

“Two students were selected to represent UCC for the All Oregon Academic Team and Owen is one of them. Owen excelled in his General Chemistry courses, demonstrating an ability and willingness to enhance the learning of his peers and supported and encouraged other students, making it a priority to include all students in discussions, regardless of their background or abilities. Owen demonstrates that he is a lifelong learner who wants to learn beyond what is expected of him in class. His instructor said ‘he has a passionate pursuit for knowledge that is contagious to those around him.’”

Marjan Coester Director, Student Engagement

Student Services and Student Success

Academic Coaching

Faith Byars

“You added so much to the Success Center. I could always count on you; the students can also count on you more importantly. And what I really appreciated was your initiative, your creativity; you always asked for worksheets or extra problems that you could help the students with. You also initiated your own workshop and made that happen for writing and editing so I really appreciated that initiative and creativity, so on that basis you are an outstanding student. Congratulations as you move on to U of O. Thanks so much!”

Mary Worthington Coordinator, Success Center Initiatives

Academic Coaching

Colleen Jackson

“Thank you and congratulations for all your hard work, your willingness to take on groups, and forming and facilitating the Chemistry group. Your fellow UCC students benefited from your knowledge, your kind heart, and your humor. Challenges presented themselves along the way and you walked through them with grace. I wish you the very best as you attend OSU on your way to becoming a pharmacist.”

Mary Worthington Coordinator, Success Center Initiatives

Academic Coaching

Jordan Smith

“I want to congratulate you because you were well-deserving of this. I appreciate so much you working with the young public student; you made a difference, he completed his work, gained confidence, and passed. Plus, you are our high math guy, so I really appreciate all that you do and I know you are going to be great at the U of O. Congratulations.”

Mary Worthington Coordinator, Success Center Initiatives

TOP First Year Experience

Taylor Black

“Taylor has been a wonderful addition to the Transfer Opportunity Program. She has been an exemplary model of a first year college student. She has shown resilience, determination, diligence and perseverance. When faced with difficult tasks or situations, Taylor does not give up. She works through it and comes out even better. We look forward to watching Taylor grow and develop her skills. She is an amazing young woman and we are so proud to call her TOP family.”

Transfer Opportunity Program Staff

TRiO Transfer Opportunity Program

Caleb Michelson

“Since joining the Transfer Opportunity Program I have witnessed Caleb’s growth as a young adult and student. His commitment to his studies and fellow classmates has grown tremendously. He has been a mentor and great role model to other TOP students. Caleb is determined, driven, selfless, respectful and admired by many. His transfer university is gaining an asset. We are certain that they will see all of the amazing qualities that we see. Good luck to you Caleb!”

Transfer Opportunity Program Staff

Peer Mentor Program

Erica Abercrombie, Minah Kim, and Heidi Shirley

“This tremendously talented trio of students have been the finest group of Peer Mentors I’ve had the privilege of working with. They stepped up when we moved to remote teaching and closed the campus and (with social distancing) continued to be present on campus to help ensure students received the support they needed. They are the voice(s) on the phone when someone calls the college and on the occasion that students come to campus to pick up basic needs supplies, they are the faces that students are most likely to see. They have been central to our ability to keep information flowing to students, staff, and the public.”

Marjan Coester Director, Student Engagement

ASUCC Leadership Team

Vyla Grindberg

“In Student Government, we work hard to model servant leadership, to put the student body first, and to ensure that everything we do serves them well. I know of no one that embodies the spirit of this better than Vyla Grindberg. Vyla puts in work, shows up, and gets stuff done. More than that, she does it all with incredible grace and good humor. She has been the heart of our team and it has been such a pleasure to watch her grow in to the leader that she is today.”

Jesika Barnes President, ASUCC

